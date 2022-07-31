Raising horses is all about the bond

www.wvnews.com
Local GFWC clubs to sponsor Wreaths Across America at Kirkland Memorial Gardens
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced Wednesday that Kirkland Memorial Gardens will be joining in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022. This is the First year that the cemetery will participate in this national program and they are pleased to have the local GFWC clubs to spearhead this local effort.
Ravenswood Council reviews current financials; hears update on McIntosh House
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – In a brief meeting of the Ravenswood City Council on Tuesday, August 2, Mayor Josh Miller provided an update on the current financial status of a few accounts. According to Miller, the current balance of the American Rescue Plan Act fund is $1,184,735.77 as...
