Raising horses is all about the bond

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced Wednesday that Kirkland Memorial Gardens will be joining in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022. This is the First year that the cemetery will participate in this national program and they are pleased to have the local GFWC clubs to spearhead this local effort.

POINT PLEASANT, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO