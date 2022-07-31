ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Barack Obama Reacts To Death Of NBA Legend Bill Russell

By Andrew Gould
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Ayesha Curry Vacation Photos

The big year for Steph Curry and family continued this weekend. The Golden State Warriors superstar, who is coming off his fourth NBA championship, went on a special vacation with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating 11 years of marriage together. "11!!!! Today we celebrated 11...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Boston

Obama leads tributes following Bill Russell's death

BOSTON – Tributes have been pouring in from around the NBA world and beyond following the death of Celtics legend and 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell. Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on Sunday. Obama awarded Russell the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, the nation's highest civilian honor.Today, we lost a giant. As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person. Perhaps more than anyone else, Bill knew what it took to win and what it took to lead. On the court, he was the greatest champion in basketball...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Bill Russell
Popculture

Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
NBA
Mother Jones

Bill Russell Never Stopped Fighting

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When I think of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who died on Sunday at the age of 88, one of the first things that always comes to mind is a quote from one of his former teammates, the late Tommy Heinsohn, in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 1999.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#American
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell

The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
The Spun

Kevin Durant Meeting With Nets Owner: NBA World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Kevin Durant would be meeting with the Brooklyn Nets. The report, from Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, said KD will meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week. "What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” the...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Boston Celtics legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell dies at 88

Basketball star Bill Russell died at 88 years old on Sunday. Russell won 11 NBA titles in 13 years with the Celtics and used his fame to fight for civil rights. He led a walkout of Black Celtics players in 1961 when they were refused service and joined Martin Luther King in the March on Washington. Russell also received the President Medal of Freedom from President Obama. Aug. 1, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
The New York Times

Bill Russell, Who Led the Celtics to 11 Championships, Dies at 88

Bill Russell meets with NBA rookies at Doral Arrowwood country club in Rye Brook, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2007. (Suzy Allman/The New York Times) Bill Russell, whose defensive athleticism at center changed the face of pro basketball and propelled the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships, the final two when he became the first Black head coach in a major U.S. sports league, died Sunday. He was 88.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
590K+
Followers
69K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy