Barack Obama Reacts To Death Of NBA Legend Bill Russell

Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Obama leads tributes following Bill Russell's death
BOSTON – Tributes have been pouring in from around the NBA world and beyond following the death of Celtics legend and 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell. Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on Sunday. Obama awarded Russell the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, the nation's highest civilian honor.Today, we lost a giant. As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person. Perhaps more than anyone else, Bill knew what it took to win and what it took to lead. On the court, he was the greatest champion in basketball...
Michael Jordan Pays Tribute to 11-Time NBA Champion Bill Russell
The Bulls legend paid his respects to Russell’s legacy, calling him a pioneer: “He paved the way.”
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
Should the NBA retire Bill Russell’s number league-wide?
Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at 88 this weekend. Should the NBA retire his number league-wide? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix makes a compelling argument.
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
Bill Russell Never Stopped Fighting
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When I think of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who died on Sunday at the age of 88, one of the first things that always comes to mind is a quote from one of his former teammates, the late Tommy Heinsohn, in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 1999.
Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell
The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley And More NBA Vets Pay Tribute To Celtics Legend Bill Russell After His Death At 88
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and more are paying tribute to late Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Boston Celtics legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell dies at 88
Basketball star Bill Russell died at 88 years old on Sunday. Russell won 11 NBA titles in 13 years with the Celtics and used his fame to fight for civil rights. He led a walkout of Black Celtics players in 1961 when they were refused service and joined Martin Luther King in the March on Washington. Russell also received the President Medal of Freedom from President Obama. Aug. 1, 2022.
Bill Russell’s Off-Court Example Is What Resonates Most, Now and Beyond
The Celtics icon helped push civil rights and the interests of Black athletes to the forefront.
Bill Russell, Who Led the Celtics to 11 Championships, Dies at 88
Bill Russell meets with NBA rookies at Doral Arrowwood country club in Rye Brook, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2007. (Suzy Allman/The New York Times) Bill Russell, whose defensive athleticism at center changed the face of pro basketball and propelled the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships, the final two when he became the first Black head coach in a major U.S. sports league, died Sunday. He was 88.
