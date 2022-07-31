Barack Obama Reacts To Death Of NBA Legend Bill Russell

BOSTON – Tributes have been pouring in from around the NBA world and beyond following the death of Celtics legend and 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell. Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on Sunday. Obama awarded Russell the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, the nation's highest civilian honor.Today, we lost a giant. As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person. Perhaps more than anyone else, Bill knew what it took to win and what it took to lead. On the court, he was the greatest champion in basketball...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO