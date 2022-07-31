ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner remains out after clean MRI

An MRI exam on the abdominal injury of Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Justin Turner showed no structural damage, but the third baseman will be out at least until Thursday’s road game against the San Francisco Giants, manager Dave Roberts said.

Turner has played in just one game since July 21 because of the injury. He had an RBI single Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, with Roberts saying after that game that Turner will skip more games. He ended up missing the entire three-game weekend series at Colorado.

As of now, the club does not have any plans on putting Turner on the injured list. That could change in the next few days if Los Angeles makes a trade in advance of Tuesday’s deadline and would need a roster spot.

Turner, 37, is batting .257 with eight home runs and 54 RBIs in 86 games this season. In 14 major league seasons, the two-time All-Star is a career .288 hitter with 159 home runs and 636 RBIs in 1,351 games for the Baltimore Orioles (2009-10), New York Mets (2010-13) and Dodgers.

–Field Level Media

