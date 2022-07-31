ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth areas without Verizon Fios getting $83M high-speed internet network from competitor

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

South Hampton Roads residents who have waited years for fiber internet could be getting the service courtesy of a competing provider.

Lumos, a Waynesboro-based high-speed internet provider, plans to spend $83 million to install fiber in parts of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth. The coverage area will reach almost 85,000 residents and businesses in Hampton Roads, according to a July 21 announcement.

“These communities are going to get fiber for the first time, and it’s a transformative experience,” Lumos Chief Customer Officer Jay Winn said.

The company likes to expand in areas without competing fiber providers, so parts of Hampton Roads not covered by the Verizon Fios network made sense, Winn said. Lumos will be laying more than 760 miles of network in a mishmash of locations in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

In Portsmouth, Winn said the company will focus on areas south of the Elizabeth River that lack access to fiber. In Chesapeake, it’s Deep Creek North, Deep Creek South, South Norfolk and along the northern end of Great Bridge Boulevard. Lastly, in Virginia Beach, the company will install a network in parts of Pungo, Sandbridge, Sigma, North Virginia Beach and along Nimmo Parkway, Salem Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

Notably, the service won’t go to places with Fios or to Norfolk, where Metronet is installing its own fiber service. Mayor Kenny Alexander announced Metronet’s plans in April 2021 during the State of the City address. Construction began in early 2022 near the Five Points intersection, and is progressing in several neighborhoods, according to a construction progress website .

The Lumos service costs will depend on the internet speed, Winn said. For 500 megabits a second, costs will run around $50 a month. A gigabit a second will run around $60-80 a month, and 2 gigabits a second costs around $100 monthly.

The advantage of fiber, compared with cable, is the technology has a higher capacity of 100 gigabits a second, Winn said. So, the service is relatively future-proof.

Lumos construction is expected to begin in 2023, and it will take about two years to build out the network, Winn said.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Chesapeake, VA
Government
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
City
South Norfolk, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
shop-eat-surf.com

Retail Check In: Wave Riding Vehicles

As part of our Retail Check In series, we spoke with LG Shaw of WRV in Virginia Beach, the Outer Banks, and Puerto Rico, which is an important account on the Eastern Seaboard. He shares just how much business has grown since the pandemic. This article is available to our...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Alexander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Fios#South Hampton Roads#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sandbridge#Metronet
Virginia Business

Gambling on Hampton Roads

Roy Corby’s first job at a casino was as a dealer. Now, Corby is general manager of the $300 million Rivers Casino Portsmouth, which is on track to become the first Virginia casino to open in a permanent location. It plans to open in January 2023 at the intersection of Victory and Cavalier boulevards, off Interstate 264.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Miller Group Buys Land In Williamsburg For Development

WILLIAMSBURG-Roughly six acres of land in Busch Industrial Park in Greater Williamsburg has been sold. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced on July 26 the property, located at 510 Alexander Lee Parkway, was sold for $330,000. The Miller Group purchased the land from Colonial Heritage Cont. PK, LLC as an investment. In...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy