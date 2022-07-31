ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man Stabs Wife 30 Times After She Asks for Divorce: Police

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 52

Angela Toussaint
2d ago

I am so grateful that she survived. Ladies...if he was abusive during your marriage, your will be in jeopardy when attempting to leave. Plan your escape, your safe house, the whole nine yards. You cannot return to areas he is aware, like job, family and friends etc.

Reply(1)
25
Anonymous Truth
2d ago

I was told growing up if you plan on leaving. It's best to keep acting natural so you won't tip the other person off. Then wait until that person goes to work then get what you can and go. What all you Can't take leave it because going back for it could mean life or death. Especially if they were abusive, got a temper, showed any kind of signs in the past that was crazy, strange or slightly unusual. Whatever you left behind you will eventually get that back and more. Quietly plan your exit, take the important and sentimental stuff and don't look back.

Reply(4)
15
Deplorable Boomer
2d ago

You don’t tell an old man you want a divorce. You up and leave first. File divorce papers. Let him be severed. Then only see him in court.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Tennessee State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre

A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreHelicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in EssexUvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman
PARKLAND, FL
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#Memphis Police#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida couple arrested after child found unconscious with head in a toilet

A Florida couple was arrested on July 5 after a child was found unconscious with its head on a toilet, according to police. The couple, Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25 were arrested on July 5 after deputies responded to calls reporting a drowning and an individual's head in a toilet, according to Click Orlando. Sheriff's deputies responded to a Knights Inn in Kissimmee.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies

An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
DADEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Marshall Project

This Doctor Helped Send Ramiro Gonzales to Death Row. Now He’s Changed His Mind.

Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon traveled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old. — “This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy