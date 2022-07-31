Man Stabs Wife 30 Times After She Asks for Divorce: Police

I am so grateful that she survived. Ladies...if he was abusive during your marriage, your will be in jeopardy when attempting to leave. Plan your escape, your safe house, the whole nine yards. You cannot return to areas he is aware, like job, family and friends etc.
I was told growing up if you plan on leaving. It's best to keep acting natural so you won't tip the other person off. Then wait until that person goes to work then get what you can and go. What all you Can't take leave it because going back for it could mean life or death. Especially if they were abusive, got a temper, showed any kind of signs in the past that was crazy, strange or slightly unusual. Whatever you left behind you will eventually get that back and more. Quietly plan your exit, take the important and sentimental stuff and don't look back.
You don’t tell an old man you want a divorce. You up and leave first. File divorce papers. Let him be severed. Then only see him in court.
