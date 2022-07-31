Club News: Ever-Growing Lady Dukes Organization Announces Key Coach & Team Adds, Especially in Texas

extrainningsoftball.com
WTAP
“It’s like an early Christmas,” football is back in West Virginia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - August 1 is a significant date for a lot of people throughout the state of West Virginia. Today training camp starts for high school teams throughout the state of West Virginia. Head coach of the Parkersburg Big Reds, Matt Kimes, says this date is similar to...
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Mountain State Spotlight explains: What do charter schools mean for public education in West Virginia?
More than a thousand students are expected to attend West Virginia’s first four charter schools when they open later this month for the coming school year. The schools have been several years in the making, following a series of controversial bills and legal battles. They’re one of many steps...
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
wvpublic.org
EMT Shortages And Finding Martens In The Wild On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the state is experiencing a shortage of EMTs. Gov. Jim Justice has allocated $10 million in pandemic relief funding to recruit, train and strengthen the EMS workforce. Randy Yohe spoke with Cynthia Persily, the Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences with the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia, about the progress so far with West Virginia’s “Answer The Call” initiative.
wvexplorer.com
How Pruntytown reformatory became a bogeyman in W.Va.
PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va.—If you were an unruly boy growing up in West Virginia before the 1980s, there's a chance your misbehaviors were met with the threat of banishment to Pruntytown. Pruntytown! Any infraction that could not otherwise be dealt with might lead to the mention of the word by adults....
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
wvexplorer.com
How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name
WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 total dipped again Tuesday in West Virginia as hospitalizations increased and two more deaths were reported. The deaths – an 81-year-old man from Ohio County and an 88-year-old woman from Brooke County – pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,163, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Here’s where West Virginians are renting Airbnbs the most
In most states, residents are most interested to visit the biggest cities within their own state, but that is not the case for West Virginia
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
The bills of the July 2022 special session on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we are on the House floor discussing the abortion bill and the income tax cut bill. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Del. Marty Gearheart (R-Mercer). Segment Two brings Del. Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha, Minority Leader) and Segment Three has Del. John […]
dsnews.com
Homes in West Virginia Most At-Risk of 100-Year Storm
Value Penguin, found that properties in Louisiana are most at-risk for flooding, but a broader model suggests a surprising state—West Virginia—would be the hardest hit. The data reported that West Virginia has the highest percentage of homes that would be impacted in a 100-year storm (29.3%), as Louisiana reported the highest share of homes in FEMA’s Special Flood Hazard Areas (23.5%).
ourcommunitynow.com
W.Va. Week in History - Baldwin-Felts
Jul. 31—The Baldwin-Felts Detective Agency played a controversial role in the early years of the coal industry of southern West Virginia, enforcing public law in the coalfields at the direction of the coal operators who hired them. Their often brutal ...
Study: 3 in 4 West Virginians skipping meals or eating less due to inflation
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — A new study has found that 75% of West Virginians—an estimated 1,074,435 people—are skipping meals or eating less because food prices are unaffordable. The study was conducted by CouponBirds, which surveyed 3,500 adults across the country. CouponBirds said overall, it found that 42% of Americans—or 106,819,493 people—have eaten less food as […]
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program...
connect-bridgeport.com
Waterfalls Worth Chasing in Northern West Virginia
Discover some of West Virginia’s most breathtaking cascades on a road trip through the state’s northern regions. While this trip features the state’s most prominent northern waterfalls, it will also introduce you to stunning rivers, soothing hiking trails and several state parks. Check these six gorgeous waterfalls off your bucket list while exploring the backroads between beloved mountain towns. Soak in the fresh air of the graceful hidden cascades that are perfect for any waterfall adventurer.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Agriculture announces return of Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The state’s Department of Agriculture announced that vouchers from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) will be available starting August 2. County senior citizen centers will receive vouchers distributed to eligible seniors. To qualify for the voucher, individuals must be over 60 and meet specific financial requirements.
