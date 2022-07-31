Inflation complicates travel for Toledo residents

Toledo residents who can afford international travel are heading out this summer.

Six area travel agents surveyed said that their customers are more eager than ever to travel, even amid increased travel costs.

On Thursday, AAA reported a sharp surge in the number of members requesting international travel-related services. A survey of locations in Ohio and surrounding states found a 64 percent increase in customers visiting stores for passport photos compared to last year. And even more customers are looking for international driving permits.

“The demand is still very, very, very high,” said Sarah Rosenberger, a travel adviser with Central Travel. The full-service agency based in Toledo specializes in customized leisure travel, group travel, and corporate travel management. “We’ve been very, very, busy.”

Ms. Rosenberger suggested that coronavirus lockdowns may have driven up demand for international travel. Throughout 2020 and 2021, many countries had fully or partially closed to U.S. visitors, but as of summer 2022, most of those countries are open, with test and quarantine requirements eased.

Ian Davis, a Toledo resident who’s managed Aqua Hut, a scuba instruction and travel agency, for nearly 20 years, has noticed more demand for his scuba adventures.

One of his group dive trips left for Fiji on July 20. He just returned from one in the Bahamas. Another went to Cuba, and an upcoming trip will take Toledoans to Indonesia.

He said that the people who have funds to travel with his agency don’t care about inflation.

They want to see the world — but it’ll cost them anywhere from $1,200 to $1,600 per trip.

Amid the high costs of travel because of inflated fuel prices, Sarah Krafty said that she’s had to manage her customers’ expectations.

Now, her customers have to pay a premium for something that isn’t necessarily a premium product anymore. She is still successfully booking with her boutique agency, Krafty Travel, that often works with honeymoon couples. But inflation-related changes have impacted her customers’ mindsets.

“Their budgets have to be at least two grand higher than where they used to be,” Ms. Krafty said. “So that’s a big sticker shock for them.”

Past customers have come to the agency wanting to return somewhere they traveled two or three years ago. Now it costs them $3,000 more to do the exact same activities, she said.

“With inflation, the beverages aren’t available, or food choices aren’t available, because the supply is not available,” Ms. Krafty said.

Ms. Krafty added that her business partner Jodi Oechsle has seen her Disney travel sales down. The resort’s pricing is quite a bit higher, Ms. Krafty said, while their services are still limited because of the coronavirus. Until April, guests couldn’t hug Mickey Mouse.

Pricing is higher for Mr. Davis’ trips, as well. But his travelers don’t seem to care.

During a recent Bahamas trip on a live-aboard dive boat, his vacationers had to pay a $150 fuel surcharge to offset the higher costs due to inflation.

“Nobody batted an eye. Nobody cared,” Mr. Davis said. “Everybody understood. They’re willing to do it, though, for the experience, for the opportunity to go see something in the world. They’re just willing to spend for it.”

At-home attractions: not going far

This summer, Toledo residents are finding opportunities for travel and recreation. Still, with a consumer price index that’s increased 8.4 percent since last July, these opportunities have changed — somewhat.

Those with the money to spend must contend with higher prices for destination travel. On the other hand, tourist attractions in the area have seen more local business from those looking to save.

A recent AAA travel poll found that only 19 percent of Ohioans were planning an international trip this summer.

What about the other 81 percent?

More affordable attractions in northwest Ohio — from marinas and islands to campgrounds and treehouses — are seeing an influx of local travel.

More people are coming to Oak Harbor, Ohio, said Valerie Winterfield, the executive director of the village’s chamber of commerce.

The hotels are full in Rossford.

Beth Genson, the executive director of the Rossford convention and visitors bureau, said that Rossford’s hotels have filled up because of more families traveling to the area for leisure. What’s more, competitors have been coming to amateur sporting events held at the Total Sports Complex and the Soccer Centre Dome Rossford.

“They’re still traveling,” Ms. Genson said, “but the distance they’re traveling is less. They’re looking for a good value. They’re watching their distance.”

Less expensive attractions and lodging in the Toledo area have proven popular this summer.

During the summer season, the Toledo East/Stony Ridge KOA Journey campground in nearby Perrysburg has seen more local people coming to camp in tents or cabins, the park’s manager, Nancy Randall, said. Rates per night vary, but a one-night stay in one of the camping cabins is about $70.

The Cannaley Treehouse Village at Oak Openings Preserve has had its best year since it opened in July, 2020. The four overnight treehouse lodgings, which range in price from $30 to $225 per night, are booked solid until November, said Scott Carpenter, the director of public relations for Metroparks Toledo.

About two-thirds of the treehouse renters are from the Toledo area.

Raymond Montgomery, owner of the Bluegrass Campground in Swanton, agreed that his campground has seen an increase in local visitors. A one-night stay tent-camping at Bluegrass costs $28, while a one-night RV stay costs $36.

Mr. Montgomery said that he thought more people in the Toledo area were camping this summer because his nearby campground didn’t require a long drive — or an expensive fill-up at the gas station to get there.

People don’t want to go far for activities on the water, either.

Larry Bush, owner of Bush Marine in the Toledo area, has noticed that his marina’s parking lots are fuller. The 40 or so boats stored at the landing on Edgewater Drive are used more often.

“They’re not necessarily buying new boats but they’re using what they have,” Mr. Bush said.

More in-state travelers have been taking the Miller Ferry to the Lake Erie islands than in previous years, said Katrina Reed, marketing manager for Miller Boat Line, Inc.

On July 1, passenger fares increased because diesel fuel prices have risen because of inflation. The boat line now charges $17 for a round trip to Put-in-Bay, and $22 for a round trip to Middle Bass Island. Still, the ferry has seen a consistent amount of passengers this summer.

“You don’t have to travel far to have a nice weekend,” Ms. Genson said.