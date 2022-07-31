Gov. Wolf announces 1 member of PA-Task Force 1 sent to KY after devastating flooding

local21news.com
Gov. Wolf, PA officials reintroducing the PA Opportunity Program to send families funds
On August 2, Governor Tom Wolf was joined by State Representative David Delloso, stakeholders, and community members reintroducing the PA Opportunity Program that would send checks of $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians. “I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn’t...
Wolf Administration calls on Pennsylvanians to 'Fight Dirty' in anti-litter campaign
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration joined Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) representatives on Monday to announce the launch of a new statewide anti-litter campaign. Named "Pa Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters," the campaign calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of trash, no matter the size, is properly disposed of.
DOJ closes investigation into Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) says they’ve been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice that it has closed its investigation of PSERS. The year-long federal investigation came after PSERS miscalculated its investment returns, which resulted in 100,000 teachers paying more out of their paychecks toward their retirements. A […]
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Litter tossed on Pennsylvania roadways costs taxpayers millions of dollars
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians toss 5.2 million pieces of litter onto the state's highways every year, according to PennDOT.On Monday, state officials announced a new campaign to combat what has become a costly clean-up exercise. PA Fights Dirty, the state's new anti-littering effort, aims to change the behavior of those who think roads are their waste cans or ashtrays."That cigarette butt that you flicked to the ground because a smoking station was a few feet away, that mindset has helped amass 186 million littered cigarette butts," said Mike Hanna of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development.It's not just...
Pennsylvania joins an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force which has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls. The bipartisan nationwide task force is made up of 50 attorneys general that will investigate and take legal action against the...
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
Mastriano aides refuse to allow questions at campaign event
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Doug Mastriano for Governor campaign has not responded to multiple requests for interviews with the candidate during the past two months. Action News Investigates tried to question the Republican nominee during a campaign stop outside New Castle on Tuesday. Watch the report from Lawrence...
Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
Doug Mastriano faces criticism for ties to controversial social media platform Gab
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, has been facing criticism in recent weeks over $5,000 in campaign funds spent on a social media website. Some religious leaders who spoke out Tuesday at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro's campaign event in State College...
Governor Wolf announces one-time bonus for qualifying Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that older or disabled Pennsylvanians who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money than expected. A proposal to give a one-time bonus rebated to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate...
The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services
As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Jerry Knowles
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how four of Pennsylvania’s top universities got $600 million in state funding from the budget and an extra $40 million on top of that. He will also talk about How […]
Feds drop probe of Pa. teachers’ pension fund property purchases
Pennsylvania’s $76 billion teachers’ pension fund said Tuesday that federal investigators have closed a probe into the fund’s purchase of millions of dollars in downtown Harrisburg real estate. In a statement, a Public School Employees’ Retirement System spokesperson said the U.S. Department of Justice has informed PSERS...
PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice
HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
Truck Drivers needed in PA
As the truck operator shortage continues across the country, PennDOT is trying to get more people interested in applying. According to the PA Motor Truck Association, Pennsylvania is short roughly four thousand drivers. PennDOT says the shortage right now is most prevalent in Lancaster. As a result, PennDOT locations across...
State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
