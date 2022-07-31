Superior Grill, known for neon, music and Tex-Mex on U.S. 280, closes

www.al.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Bham Now
9 of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Birmingham
Looking for yummy breakfast burritos in Birmingham? We’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest options ranging from taco trucks to breweries. Keep reading for the delish details, listed in no particular order. 1. Monday Night Brewing. According to national digital publication Far & Wide, Monday Night Social...
wvtm13.com
Superior Grill in Birmingham closes after 27 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Superior Grill, a Tex Mex restaurant on U.S. Highway 280 in Birmingham, has closed after 27 years of business. A moving truck was seen in the parking lot on Monday. Check out the video above. The restaurant shared this message on its Facebook page on Sunday:
Alabamians are going back out. Bar and restaurant traffic passes pre-pandemic highs
Of all the lasting changes brought about by the pandemic, a lack of action at Alabama bars and restaurants doesn’t appear to be on the list. According to data from DataHerald and Safe Graph, foot traffic in bars and restaurants in three of Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - has finally caught up to pre-pandemic levels. And in some cases, far surpassed it.
$15 million Marshall Steakhouse, RV resort and cabins coming to Hallmark Farms
Memphis-area Marshall Steakhouse is planning a $15 million location in North Jefferson County just off Interstate 65 on the Hallmark Farms property. The Birmingham-area location will be one of several as the eatery and resort plans to expand across the Southeast. According to an announcement, Marshall Steakhouse in Hallmark Farms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ now open in Trussville
The newest Alabama location of pitmaster Rodney Scott’s chain of restaurants is open. Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ is now serving at 312 Main St. in Trussville. The menu is the same as current locations in Birmingham, Charleston and Atlanta, with South Carolina-style pulled pork, sauces, pit-smoked ribs, wings, and sandwiches served alongside mac and cheese, collard greens and hushpuppies with honey butter.
Chef Kristen Hall’s Bandit Pâtisserie to reopen Birmingham storefront
Bandit Pâtisserie is ready for its next chapter. The bakery and pastry shop from award-winning chef Kristen Hall will reopen its brick-and-mortar storefront in a new location on Morris Avenue. On Tuesday, August 9, Bandit Pâtisserie will open in Mercantile on Morris at 2215 1st Ave North. The...
Birmingham giving $2 million to support 2025 World Police and Fire Games
Just weeks after the conclusion of The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, the City Council Tuesday approved spending $2 million to support the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, which are slated to take place here from June 27 to July 6. According to its website, almost 10,000 athletes will...
Ric Flair opening Wooooo! Wings ‘virtual’ restaurants in Alabama
Soon after wrestling his last match, Ric Flair has opened his first Wooooo! Wings “virtual” restaurants. Flair, the brilliantly braggadocious pro wrestling legend, is launching the chicken venture in six markets, including two in Alabama: Huntsville and Tuscaloosa. Nashville was the first market. Los Angeles, San Antonio and Jacksonville, Fla. are the other three so far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to get tickets to see Weird Al in Birmingham this month
Weird Al Yankovic is headed to Birmingham to preform at the Alabama Theater on Aug. 20 for his “Unfortunate Return Of The Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”. Special guest and comedian Emo Phillips will also make an appearance at the show. This show is just one of the whopping 133 tour...
Restaurant closing at Birmingham’s The Summit after 5 years
An Asian restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit is closing after more than five years. Abhi, the creation of Nepalese-born chef Abhi Sainju, announced via Facebook that the popular restaurant closed on Sunday. It first opened in 2017. “We will be relocating hopefully by early 2023,” the restaurant announced. “Sorry...
tigerdroppings.com
Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita
New Orleans, Baltimore, Birmingham, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Rochester, New York; and Atlanta - Fox News. New Orleans recorded 145 murders as of June 30, putting it on pace for nearly 300 murders this year, which would put the city's homicide rate at 74.12 per 100,000 population by the end of the year. That rate would dwarf Chicago's 18.26 murders per 100,000 population, even though the Windy City recorded more murders in 2021 than it had in a quarter-century.
James Beard Awards: 7 Birmingham restaurants and chefs honored by ‘Oscars of the food world’
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham is an awesome city for food. If you need proof, take a look at the long list of awards our restaurants and chefs have won over the years, including seven — count ‘em, seven — James Beard Awards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden Film Office raises funds to bring Hollywood to Gadsden
Gadsden-Etowah Film Office is currently accepting pledges to get Gadsden on the big screen, holding its first mass orientation meeting on August 17. Film office president John Brown said he is working with Hollywood liaison and producer Adam Engelhard to bring big-budget films to the area. Engelhard, with the help...
‘These are not the cute little fuzzies’: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa County Animal Control and a local zoo are searching for a kangaroo on the loose somewhere in the county, and authorities are cautioning residents who encounter the missing marsupial not to engage with it. The kangaroo was most recently sighted on Rose Boulevard, west of Tuscaloosa, according to Bigham...
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama
Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
Oxford to Host Food Truck Friday
Oxford, AL – On Friday, August 12th come out and join the city of Oxford at Simmons Park from 4:00 pm to 8:45 pm.Featured food vendors will include Kin express, Bonnie Ray’s Bake shoppe, Cousins Maine Lobster, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Kristi’s Classics, and RNB FINZ N Chicks. They will have lawn games, live entertainment by Berritt Haynes, and a showing of The Sandlot (1993) at 7:00 pm.
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
280living.com
Business Happenings - August 2022
Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161. Just Liv Uniforms,...
Bham Now
6 must-try Hueytown fun places to eat + explore from a town’s native perspective
Need things to do in Hueytown? Look no further because we have gathered some recommendations from a Hueytown native. Keep reading to get all the details on fun stuff to do. For friendly service and some of the best-baked potatoes in town, make your way to Uncle Sam’s BBQ. Eating here feels like going to your own uncle’s backyard BBQ.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 10