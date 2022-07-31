Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on TV’s ‘Star Trek,’ has died

Click here to read the full article. Rob Mitchell, chief financial officer of Bold Films who earlier worked at Beacon Pictures and Hyde Park Entertainment, died July 28 of a pulmonary embolism at his home in Thousand Oaks, CA. He was 55. Mitchell was the twin brother of Gregg Mitchell, the WGA West’s events manager. Rob Mitchell worked in the entertainment industry for over three decades, encompassing finance, production, distribution, operations, development and strategic planning. Over the course of his career, he was involved in the production, finance and distribution of 40 films, which reportedly grossed $2.3 billion in worldwide box...

