ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ian Wright says Lionesses are ‘getting what they deserve’ after Euro triumph

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcbmL_0gzkAKvW00

Ian Wright believes England reaped the rewards for all their hard work after the Lionesses became European champions at Wembley .

Sarina Wiegman’s side defeated Germany 2-1 after extra-time, Chloe Kelly scoring the winner after Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener had been cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

“I can’t even put into words the amount of work that’s gone into this and they’re getting what they deserve,” Wright said in his role as a summariser for the BBC.

“I can’t believe it. I’m so proud – I’m still a bit shocked by it. She (Wiegman) has used that XI through the whole of the tournament but the people that are coming on know that they’ve got a role to play and they’re happy to come off the bench and play their role.”

Former England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott struggled to speak as the players celebrated their win on the Wembley pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nj819_0gzkAKvW00

“This is a dream, an absolute dream for every young girl that dreamt of playing football. It’s incredible,” she said on BBC One.

“Every single player has played a part. Nikita Parris, who came on at the end, came on to do a job for the team and the way teams play as a whole determines its success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBtB8_0gzkAKvW00

“It hurts (to lose a final). I walked past the trophy in 2009 and it stayed with me forever. I’m so happy.”

Jonas Eidevall praised the performances of Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, whom he manages at Arsenal, adding: “Beth has been incredible and Leah Williamson basically did not put a foot wrong.

“Coming in as captain, I think she’s been a phenomenal leader.”

Kelly celebrated her winning goal by taking off her shirt and whirling it above her head, a celebration made famous by Brandi Chastain after netting the winning penalty for the United States in the 1999 World Cup.

The game was still in progress when Chastain took to social media to congratulate Kelly, writing: “I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!”

England men’s captain Harry Kane wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses !! @ellatoone99 take a bow for that finish too.”

And former England striker Gary Lineker wrote: “Football is a simple game. 22 women chase a ball for 90 minutes and, at the end, England actually win. Congratulations @lionesses . Fabulous.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda

For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Nikita Parris
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Brandi Chastain
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Lina Magull
The Independent

Emily Campbell and Evie Richards excel on day six of the Commonwealth Games

Emily Campbell roared to a record-breaking gold medal in the women’s weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, while Evie Richards rode to victory in the women’s mountain biking.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Wednesday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day seven.Emily’s Precious momentCampbell sought inspiration from four-time Commonwealth Games champion Precious McKenzie as she eased to victory in the women’s +87kg weightlifting competition. The 86-year-old McKenzie watched from the front row as Campbell lifted a combined total of 286kg to set a new personal best as well as a new Commonwealth record, building...
SPORTS
The Independent

Welsh Tory criticises ‘disappointing’ withdrawal of Cardiff’s Eurovision bid

The Welsh Conservatives have said the withdrawal of Cardiff’s bid to host Eurovision 2023 is “really disappointing” as it could have been a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to put the nation on the map.On Wednesday, Cardiff Council, the Welsh Government and the Principality Stadium released a joint statement announcing they had been exploring the viability of bringing the song contest to Wales’s capital city, but will not proceed due to the “complexity of staging the event”.Welsh Conservative member of the Senedd Tom Giffard, the shadow culture minister, said the withdrawal shows a “lack of ambition” from the Labour government and asked if...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#European#Wembley#Arsenal
ESPN

England's Alessia Russo: We are ready for USWNT challenge in October

Alessia Russo has said England's Euro 2022 winners are ready for the challenge of facing world champions United States in an "amazing" occasion at Wembley Stadium in October. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses, who claimed England women's first major trophy by beating Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday, will face the four-time World Cup winners for the first time since 2020 in a friendly on Oct 7.
SOCCER
The Independent

England fans flood Trafalgar Square to celebrate Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory

England fans gathered at Trafalgar Square to celebrate the Lionesses’ roaring victory in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium.Thousands congregated on the afternoon of 1 August to cheer on the European champions as they reveled in their 2-1 win over Germany.The players, along with head coach Sarina Wiegman, will be awarded the Freedom of the City of London at the event.Queen Elizabeth is among those praising the Lionesses in the aftermath of their historic win, hailing the group as “an inspiration for girls and women.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Euro 2022: ‘Overwhelmed’ Emma Hayes gives emotional interview after England win finalEngland stars arrive in Trafalgar Square to greet fans after Euro 2022 triumphEngland fans react as Lionesses roar past Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
BBC

Lionesses: Euro 22 winners England to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley

European champions England are set to face World Cup holders the USA at Wembley on 7 October. The first meeting between the teams at Wembley is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games. The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ollie Robinson double earns Kent win while Glamorgan make fine start to defence

Ollie Robinson blasted Kent’s highest individual one-day score as an unbeaten 206 off 131 balls saw his side comfortably chase down Worcestershire’s 351 for eight on the opening day of the Royal London Cup.The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed six sixes and 27 fours as the visitors coasted to a seven-wicket victory with more than five overs to spare in their Group B encounter.He shared a second-wicket stand of 204 with opener Ben Compton (75) to keep ahead of the testing run rate and was still there at the end as Darren Stevens hit the winning runs in the 45th over.🗣 The @WWMartin_Ltd...
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Eilish McColgan takes thrilling 10,000m

Emily Campbell stormed to a stunning home gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham while Evie Richard took the mountain bike title on day six. Campbell, the Olympic silver medallist who was England’s flag bearer at the Games, scored a mammoth 286kg total to take gold. It was a personal best for the 28-year-old and also obliterated the Commonwealth Games record.Elsewhere, Richards raced to an emotional mountain bike title, which was an upgrade on the silver medal she won in 2018. It also came after months of back problems and a recent spell with Covid, and there are further...
SPORTS
BBC

Euro 2022: Lionesses' captain to be honoured in home county

The captain of the England Lionesses' is to be honoured in her home county after she led the team to victory in the Euro 2022 tournament. Milton Keynes Council said Leah Williamson was to be awarded Freedom of the City. The 25-year-old will become the first person to receive the...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy