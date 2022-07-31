Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s second 2022 primary election was marked by low voter turnout in Northwest Ohio on Tuesday. The Lucas County Board of Elections, for example, reports a single-digit percentage of voters turning out to cast a ballot in state House and Senate primary races. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. on election night, the Lucas County BOE reports about 7% turnout. This number is unofficial. You can see an updated percentage as the BOE tabulates votes throughout the night here.

OHIO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO