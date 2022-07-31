ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests

By Josh Croup
13abc.com
 2 days ago
www.13abc.com

James Lechner
2d ago

Ha ha, Dems flip a seat in Ohio, hahaha... I predict a low turnout here and a Massive Republican turn out on election day... leading to no more than 10% of votes for Dems...

wosu.org

2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races

It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio’s second primary election marked by low turnout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s second 2022 primary election was marked by low voter turnout in Northwest Ohio on Tuesday. The Lucas County Board of Elections, for example, reports a single-digit percentage of voters turning out to cast a ballot in state House and Senate primary races. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. on election night, the Lucas County BOE reports about 7% turnout. This number is unofficial. You can see an updated percentage as the BOE tabulates votes throughout the night here.
OHIO STATE
thepostathens.com

Results: Ohio special primary election

Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election

CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What to know for Ohio's August primary election

OHIO — Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for Ohio's primary election. Spectrum News has gathered all the information voters may need before heading to the polls. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Those who are in line by 7:30 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote. The last day to register to vote was July 5.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohioans turnout for Tuesday's special election

(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat. Voters today have...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Larose announces final early voting numbers for primary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election day for the August 2 Primary and Special Election is tomorrow. Ohio Secretary of State Frank Larose announced that 109,132 absentee ballots were requested by-mail or in-person for the state legislative and executive committee races. 142,989 votes have been cast statewide in those same races.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

It's Election Day in Ohio Again lol lmao

Today is "election day," yes, but only because a handful of Republicans repeatedly and shamelessly defied the Ohio Constitution in their pursuit of a legislative stranglehold on state politics via gerrymandering. The onslaught of illegal maps the redistricting commission produced through the first half of 2022 delayed the Democratic process...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Michigan 2022 Primary Election - See results here

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan decided who will represent their party in the November election Tuesday, as well as a number of ballot measures affecting communities across Mid-Michigan. See what Michigan voted for on our election results page. Here’s a look at some of the top issues decided. Who...
MICHIGAN STATE
