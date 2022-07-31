AAA: Many drivers hit the road impaired by new medications

accesswdun.com
Related
MedicalXpress
Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published. Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries...
Health Risks for Alcoholic Relapse
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to improve education around alcohol and its health risks. For the most part, the general public isn’t as aware of the physical health risks that are particular to relapse; as such, they may not be able to understand some of the dangers. To be clear, this article is not meant to be punitive. Instead, what I hope to accomplish is to provide vital information that most people may not know about alcoholic relapse.
verywellmind.com
What Is Meth Addiction?
While some drugs slow down the body, meth speeds it up by triggering a burst of energy and an intense rush of euphoria. It also boosts alertness, reduces appetite, increases activity and talkativeness, and offers a general sense of happiness and well-being. Meth is sometimes prescribed—in low doses—to treat mental...
Medical News Today
What causes appetite loss in a person living with dementia?
People living with dementia may show signs of appetite loss. The diminished desire to eat may also stem from cognitive impairment or other underlying factors, such as pain or fatigue. Dementia is a term that describes a loss of cognitive abilities, which can include thinking, memory, speech, reasoning, and other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
verywellmind.com
Signs of Cocaine Use and Intoxication
The powdered form of cocaine (also known as coke, coca, blow, snow, or flake), is snorted through the nose, rubbed into the gums, or injected via a needle; whereas the rock form (known as crack), is smoked through a cigarette or pipe. Cocaine is an addictive substance that triggers the...
Comments / 0