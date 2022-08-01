ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chloe Kelly's celebration and post-match interview were instantly iconic

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

England and Manchester City forward, who scored the match-winning goal in the Euro 2022 final for the Lionesses became an instant star on Sunday for more reasons than one.

Obviously scoring the winning goal and securing your nation's first ever major tournament trophy since 1966 was an iconic moment but so was her celebration.

The 24-year-old showed no that there were no f's given when she whipped off her shirt and spun it around her head while the majority of Wembley Stadium (sorry Germany) fans were sent into delirium.

Immediately sports bra started trending on Twitter with people loving her genuinely brilliant celebration that is likely to be replayed for years and years to come.

But that wasn't all. After England had won the match she was called over to do an interview with the BBC but it was just as the crowd were beginning to sing 'Sweet Caroline' and it was just too much for her to resist joining in and she ditched her mic and sprinted off to join her teammates.

Here's how people reacted to Kelly's trinity of iconic moments.











Brandi Chastain , who famously celebrated in her sports bra after the United States won the 1999 World also congratulated Kelly in a true 'game recognises game' moment.

