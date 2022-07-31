ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics star Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dies at 88

By admin
comnavihyogo.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
comnavihyogo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ryan
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Bill Sharman
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball

On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bill Russell did the impossible when he led the Celtics to two championships as their player-coach

Kobe Bryant didn't expect to exchange pleasantries with his opponents on Jan. 17, 2006. With the Miami Heat in town, he surely assumed another frosty reception from former teammate-turned-rival Shaquille O'Neal. But when pre-game stretches began, Bryant received a surprise visit from the Big Diesel. He congratulated him on the impending birth of his second daughter and the two shared the sort of pleasant interaction that many assumed after years of public feuding was simply no longer possible. And then, after the game, O'Neal spoke to reporters and it suddenly made sense.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy