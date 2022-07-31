ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Nichelle Nichols, Uhura in the Star Trek franchise, dies at 89

By admin
comnavihyogo.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
comnavihyogo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver City, NM
State
Illinois State
ComicBook

Star Trek Mourns the Loss of Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at age 89. Nichols' role as Uhura in Star Trek, a Black woman serving on the bridge crew of the USS Enterprise, inspired countless people, including many actors who later follow in her footsteps. She broke down barriers with her kiss with William Shatner's Capt. Kirk in the episode "Plato's Stepchildren," which is widely recognized as the first interracial kiss on American television. She became iconic enough through her role as Uhura on Star Trek that NASA later turned to her for help in recruiting women and minorities into its space program, covered in the recent documentary film Woman in Motion about Nichols' life.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Hollywood tweets pay tribute to ‘Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89, was a pioneer and a TV legend. Her depiction of Star Trek’s Lt Nyota Uhura helped break down barriers and show several generations of young Americans a different way forward in a country often riven by racism and racial conflict. As US President Joe Biden put it: ‘Our nation has lost a trailblazer of stage and screen who redefined what is possible for Black Americans and women”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Hayes
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Otto Preminger
Person
William Shatner
Person
Majel Barrett
Person
George Takei
Person
Deforest Kelley
Person
Leonard Nimoy
Collider

“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True

Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hur#Conventions#Star Trek#American#Asian
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Nichelle Nichols, ‘Star Trek’ Trailblazer Lt. Uhura, Dead At 89

Nichelle Nichols, the stunning actress who boldly went where no one had gone before as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, has died. The 89-year-old legend’s death was confirmed by her son, Kyle Johnson, who was in charge of the conservatorship she entered in after being diagnosed with dementia during the last years of her life; Nichols reportedly passed from natural causes.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Ellen Pompeo to reduce 'Grey's Anatomy' role, star in upcoming Hulu series

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Actress Ellen Pompeo will be scaling back her starring role on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy in order to star in an upcoming limited series for Hulu. Deadline reported Wednesday that Pompeo, who stars as Dr. Meredith Grey, will only appear in eight episodes of Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, which has recently begun production.
TV & VIDEOS
TheConversationCanada

Jordan Peele’s 'Nope' shines spotlight on animal work in entertainment

It is a horse named Ghost who first signals that something is awry in the sky in Jordan Peele’s latest visually and thematically ambitious film Nope. OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) is the head wrangler of Heywood Hollywood Horses, an intergenerational, Black-owned and now struggling ranch that specializes in training horses for the big screen. But it is his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) who notices that Ghost, one of their family’s veteran equine actors, is unexpectedly standing in an outdoor pen staring out into space, his light grey fur as sublime as the moonlight. Ghost jumps the fence and gallops away, saying...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases New Enterprise in Season 3

Star Trek fans may finally see the next Enterprise after the Enterprise-E when Star Trek: Picard's third and final season debuts in 2023. At San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ released a teaser for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The teaser offered the first look at the returning Star Trek: The Next Generation stars and revealed Seven of Nine's new role in Starfleet. Star Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden were on hand to talk about Star Trek: Picard and the Next Generation reunion. During the panel, Stewart mentioned returning to the Enterprise, leading some to believe that either the Enterprise-D or Enterprise-E would appear in Picard's final season.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy