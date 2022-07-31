www.timespub.com
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Spotlight: Anton & Sons Pools, Inc.
At Anton & Sons Pools, Inc., we have you and your family’s happiness and safety at the forefront of our mind with each pool we install, outfit, and maintain. This time of year, as you begin to think about the closing of the pool season, we’ve got you covered!
Bucks County mom helps organize Just Between Friends consignment sale
A new pop-up consignment sale is coming to Bucks County this week. The sale is a four-day event which features items primarily for families and young children donated from the area.
Annual N.J. fair that started in 1947 stays true to its agricultural roots (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County 4-H Fair wrapped up Sunday after four days of competitions, exhibitions and festivities. The fair, which began in 1947, remains “true to its original purpose,” showing off the agricultural roots of the county despite the fact there are fewer rural areas, according to information on the Rutgers website.
Waitkevich Chiropractic expands to Yardley office
Greetings from Waitkevich Chiropractic! With 13 years in practice, Waitkevich Chiropractic is excited to announce the opening of a new location in the beautiful Makefield Executive Quarters at 301 Oxford Valley Road in Yardley. We are accepting new patients and looking forward to treating our new and beloved existing patients...
Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
Experienced internal medicine doctors join Capital Health Primary Care – Levittown
Dr. Alan Kravatz and Dr. Ai-En Thlick, two board-certified internal medicine physicians, have joined Capital Health Primary Care – Levittown, located at 4533 New Falls Road, Levittown. They are part of a team of board-certified doctors at the Levittown office that includes Dr. Mark Ulbrecht and Dr. Christina Chovanes.
VIA moves Designer House & Gardens tour to fall
There is a new event on the fall calendar in Bucks County! This year the Bucks County Designer House & Gardens tour, sponsored by the Village Improvement Association of Doylestown (VIA) and normally held in the spring, will take place from September 18th to October 16th. Visitors will be able...
New Hope-Solebury couple launches $20,000 scholarship for aspiring nurses
New Hope-Solebury School District parents, Judeth and James Finn, have established the Charles W. McHenry Memorial Scholarship, a $20,000 award for a graduating senior aspiring to pursue a career in nursing. Mrs. Finn is a former nurse and currently serves as the president of the New Hope-Solebury School District Board of School Directors. The Charles W. McHenry Scholarship will be granted every four years to a qualified student and is named in memory of Mrs. Finn’s late father, who passed from diabetes at the age of 56. It was the exceptional care her father received that inspired Mrs. Finn to become a nurse.
CB Cares celebrates 25 years of service
Establishes scholarship to honor former board member Linda Felt. On Sunday, June 5th the CB Cares Educational Foundation celebrated its 25th year of service to the Central Bucks community with a celebration luncheon that included the presentation of awards and scholarships to deserving students. The attendees included present and past board members, educators and community partners of CB Cares EF.
Tackling achalasia, a condition that takes the joy out of eating, makes it hard to swallow
COOPERSBURG, PA. (WPVI) -- Most of us look forward to meals. Every year, thousands of people develop an unusual condition that can take the joy out of eating. For 30 years, Jack Svoboda had problems swallowing, with food not going down. "It would take me 20 minutes to drink a...
Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years
Meals on Wheels of Central Bucks County is proud to have served the Central Bucks community for 50 years! Throughout this past half century, we have delivered over 1.5 million meals to our neighbors in need. We couldn’t have accomplished this without the help and support of hundreds of dedicated volunteers. We are proud of the service we provide and humbled by those who volunteer their time to make this milestone a reality.
Erminio Herman Petrecca, Realtor ReMax Centre Realtors
Who says the real estate market is hot? It’s not hot, it’s flammable! Just for the record since the beginning of January, ReMax Centre, a Bucks County Real Estate office, has had 312 homes listed or under contract in just as little as three months. Now is the...
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
Melissa Eiseman honored with Bucks Beautiful Leadership Award
Community beautification organization Bucks Beautiful has awarded its 2022 Leadership Award to Melissa Eiseman, president and principal of Eiseman Construction. Melissa earned the award through her continual support of the mission of Bucks Beautiful, which is dedicated to enhancing the landscape of Bucks County with lush and distinctive gardens. The award was presented at Bucks Beautiful’s ninth annual Spring Fling Gala at The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm.
Spotlight: Primo Hoagies – Langhorne
Order your favorites for delivery from Primo Hoagies, Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash or EZ Cater and spend more time doing what you love. The first restaurant opened in South Philly in 1992, and people enjoyed the authentic, Italian-style hoagies so much that the company quickly outgrew the Ritner Street storefront.
Developmental trauma no match for neurofeedback
Submitted by Dr. Maria DiDonato, D. Ed. Psychologist, Achievement & Wellness Center. Ricky (not his real name), an 11-year-old boy from Newtown, was experiencing difficulties with adjustment to a new lifestyle with his adoptive parents. His behaviors were reflective of developmental childhood trauma. Because of that trauma, he was displaying low motivation, lack of positive affect, poor emotional awareness, and expression. His adoptive parents decided to bring him for neurofeedback to help with the adjustment of a new lifestyle and hopefully help with establishing a better emotional and behavioral balance. Academically his achievement was also below the expected levels.
TreeTrails opens in Trevose
TreeTrails Adventures celebrated its grand opening on July 29 at Phoenix Sport Club, 301 W. Bristol Road in Trevose. The park offers an adrenaline rush for climbers ages 7 to adult, beginners to experts. “We couldn’t be more excited to open TreeTrails Adventures in Bucks County at the site of...
We are your neighbors, and we are your friends
At CG Orthodontics, just as important as the treatment, is the caring attitude that is employed by the doctors, staff, and everyone in between. This same attitude is transferred to the surrounding area as we look to provide a community full of beautiful smiles. Whether it’s volunteering at a local...
Just Listed: Martha Graham Cracker’s Hangout in Queen Village
You now have a chance to write the next chapter in the story of a storied Philadelphia restaurant and cabaret while you “live over the store.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you a restaurateur, or a...
Youth Orchestra of Bucks County accepting applications
Join the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County for our 2022-2023 season! YOBC is currently accepting applications from students in Bucks County and the surrounding areas. Students must be in grades 3 – 12 and participate in their school instrumental music program to be eligible. All brass, woodwind, string, and percussion instruments are included in YOBC programs. Interested students are invited to submit a pre-recorded audition video. Audition requirements and application information can be found at yobc.org.
