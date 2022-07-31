ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Northern California wildfires fueled by weather caused significant growth

utepprospector.com
 2 days ago
Boston 25 News WFXT

California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles

YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

McKinney fire continues to grow

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The McKinney fire in Siskiyou County remains active and is threatening structures. As of Sunday morning the fire has burned 51,468 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire Siskiyou. The fire is located along Hwy 96 and McKinney Creed Rd, southwest of Klamath River. Heavy smoke is reported and mandatory The post McKinney fire continues to grow appeared first on KION546.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Puppy found wandering among McKinney Fire damage

YREKA, Calif. - A puppy was found wandering among the debris left by the raging McKinney Fire in Northern California, which had been hanging out near a home destroyed by the blaze. AIO Filmz photographer Jonathan Rivas filmed the encounter on Saturday, as he showed the destruction of the state's...
YREKA, CA
KDRV

McKinney Fire evacuees keep the faith for their homes

YREKA, Calif. - With the McKinney Fire estimated to between 30,000 & 40,000 acres, numerous evacuation orders are in place, leaving those in the area rushing to escape. Evacuation centers have been set up, as people try and find a safe place to go. Tor Mason was evacuated from his...
YREKA, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Evacuated McKinney Fire kittens go viral in adorable Facebook post

Lance Graff — a Yreka resident known around town as the ‘Cat Man’ for his dedication to fostering homeless felines — spent two nights in a tent with two adult cats and nine foster kittens after being evacuated from his home in the wake of the McKinney Fire.
YREKA, CA
KTVL

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

