Northern California wildfires fueled by weather caused significant growth

www.utepprospector.com
Related
California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles
YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
McKinney fire continues to grow
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The McKinney fire in Siskiyou County remains active and is threatening structures. As of Sunday morning the fire has burned 51,468 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire Siskiyou. The fire is located along Hwy 96 and McKinney Creed Rd, southwest of Klamath River. Heavy smoke is reported and mandatory The post McKinney fire continues to grow appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Puppy found wandering among McKinney Fire damage
YREKA, Calif. - A puppy was found wandering among the debris left by the raging McKinney Fire in Northern California, which had been hanging out near a home destroyed by the blaze. AIO Filmz photographer Jonathan Rivas filmed the encounter on Saturday, as he showed the destruction of the state's...
KTVL
Oregon Department of Forestry responds to four fires in Jackson County
Jackson County, Ore. — ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have responded to four small fires across Jackson County. At this time, there is no active fire and firefighters are making good progress in mopping up. "Near the border, ODF, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, Colestin Rural Fire District and Jackson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roguevalleymagazine.com
The Oregon Bee Store in Eagle Point!
Pop Quiz: If a group of gorillas is called a troop, what do you call a group of bees?. (Note: there may be more than one correct answer.) Answer(s) are posted at the bottom of this article. For those of you who know and love the Eagle Point Oregon Bee...
SFGate
Bargains by the Water: 5 Lakefront Homes Priced Below $300K
If you've ever dreamed about an affordable waterfront getaway, we have great news: Lakeside homes are available for way less than the nationwide median list price of $450,000. In fact, we've found five such residences priced below $300,000. Of course, these waterfront properties don't exactly evoke the ritzy beaches of...
KDRV
McKinney Fire evacuees keep the faith for their homes
YREKA, Calif. - With the McKinney Fire estimated to between 30,000 & 40,000 acres, numerous evacuation orders are in place, leaving those in the area rushing to escape. Evacuation centers have been set up, as people try and find a safe place to go. Tor Mason was evacuated from his...
Mount Shasta Herald
Evacuated McKinney Fire kittens go viral in adorable Facebook post
Lance Graff — a Yreka resident known around town as the ‘Cat Man’ for his dedication to fostering homeless felines — spent two nights in a tent with two adult cats and nine foster kittens after being evacuated from his home in the wake of the McKinney Fire.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVL
Ask 10: What's being built at the corner of Biddle and Airport Road?
MEDFORD — News 10 viewer Berna asked, "What's being built at the corner of Biddle Road and Airport Road?" News 10 spoke with Medford City Planning and found out that the construction project is a 30,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center by Southern Oregon Orthopedics. Southern Oregon Orthopedics merged with Paragon...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe mystery writer set to release 20th book
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A page turner, riveting, thrilling — these are just some of the words to describe author Todd Borg’s novel featuring Owen McKenna and his trusty sidekick, Spot. A native to Lake Tahoe, Borg’s books center in and around the area where he and...
Comments / 0