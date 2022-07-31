Free Agent Profile: Evan Rodriguez

comnavihyogo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
CBS Sports
Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe retires from off-ice roles with franchise
An Edmonton Oilers legend has stepped down from his post with the franchise. Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Kevin Lowe is retiring from his role as vice chair and alternate governor, the team has announced. When the Oilers selected Lowe with the No. 21 overall pick in the 1979 NHL...
NHL
Kylington signs two-year contract with Flames, avoids arbitration hearing
Defenseman gets $5 million, had NHL career-high 31 points last season. Oliver Kylington signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million. The 25-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for...
Yardbarker
Winnipeg Jets: 5 Remaining Free-Agent Forwards to Target
One question Kevin Cheveldayoff should be asking right now is “who’s the best of the rest?”. It’s no secret the Winnipeg Jets have not had a strong offseason. While other teams loaded up on new talent over the past few weeks, GM Cheveldayoff only tinkered, making no additions that will move the needle at the NHL level.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, and Dylan Garand playing at WJC
New York Rangers prospects Brennan Othmann, along with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand will soon be in action. Team Canada has just announced their final roster for the World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton from August 9th to 20th. The tournament was cancelled back in December. Forever Blueshirts reported...
Yardbarker
Former Penguins Prospect Cam Lee Signs in KHL
For a number of seasons now, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had one of the lowest rated prospect pools across the NHL. The Penguins thinnest position amongst the prospects falls with the defensemen, and the blue line just got a little slimmer. Former defensive prospect Cam Lee has signed a one-year...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
Yardbarker
Flames re-sign Andrew Mangiapane to three-year contract
The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year contract carrying a $5.8 million annual cap hit, the club announced Tuesday. Mangiapane, 26, set new career-high marks with 35 goals, 20 assists, 55 points and 82 games played with the Flames during the 2021-22 regular season. The 5-foot-10,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS RE-SIGN F ZACK MACEWAN, AVOIDING ARBITRATION
The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed F Zack MacEwan to a one-year, $950,000 contract, per Elliotte Friedman. MacEwan is a sub-replacement forward, so he will fit in nicely in Philly's bottom-six. He scored nine points in 75 games with the Flyers last season, adding in 110 PIMs. One of the NHL's heavyweights, his sole utility is basically fighting & checking.
Yardbarker
Agent Says Teams Asking About P.K. Subban, But Have Stipulation
There might not be a ton of talk surrounding UFA defenseman P.K. Subban, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some interest in the veteran this summer. According to his agent, Don Meehan of Newport Sports, Subban is drawing some attention, even if a few dominoes have to fall before he’s ultimately signed.
NHL
Jets sign defenceman Leon Gawanke to a one-year, two-way contract
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Leon Gawanke on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $750,000. Gawanke, 23, played 65 games for the Manitoba Moose last season and recorded 36 points (10G, 26A) and 19...
Yardbarker
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Paul Stastny
One of the bigger names who remain on the free agent market is Paul Stastny. While the 36-year-old is no longer the offensive star he was in his early days with the Colorado Avalanche, he has proven to still be a solid secondary scorer while maintaining his impressive defensive awareness. In 71 games last season as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, he produced 21 goals and 45 points.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade
Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really well through the first quarter of last season and lost his confidence after that. He fell down the lineup, and Holland was and may still be trying to sort things out. Whether that means he is traded or Holland lets things play out for another season remains to be seen, but Woodcroft is confident that Puljujarvi is one of the young pieces worth investing in.
NHL
Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar
Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
Capitals expected to name Todd Nelson as head coach of AHL Hershey
With the Capitals promoting Scott Allen to an assistant coaching role with the big club to replace Scott Arniel, that left a head coach opening to be filled with their AHL affiliate in Hershey. It appears that they’re close to filling that opening as ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports that Washington is closing in on hiring former Stars assistant Todd Nelson as the next head coach of the Bears.
Frei perfect in net, Lodeiro lifts Sounders past Dallas 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored the decisive goal while Stefan Frei stopped three shots as the Seattle Sounders earned a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Dallas. Lodeiro’s winner came on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to seal the win for the Sounders (10-11-2). Dallas (9-7-8) outshot the Sounders 15-11, with three shots on goal to four for the Sounders. Frei had his fourth shutout of the season for the Sounders. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.
Comments / 0