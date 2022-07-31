Woman’s body found outside home in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead outside a residence on Wilson Street.

Decatur Police were called to the home around 11 a.m. on July 31.

The woman’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing

