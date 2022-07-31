ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Woman’s body found outside home in Decatur

By Jess Grotjahn
 2 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead outside a residence on Wilson Street.

Decatur Police were called to the home around 11 a.m. on July 31.

1 injured in North Huntsville shooting

The woman’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing

