Handshake SZN: Did Cardinals and Nationals just agree to Juan Soto trade on live TV? (No)

Read on fansided.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Yardbarker
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves fans can now laugh at Astros living through the Will Smith experience
Atlanta Braves fans can rejoice when Will Smith gives up a home run because it’s now a concern for the Houston Astros. The Will Smith experience came to an end with the Atlanta Braves just before the trade deadline when they sent him to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi. A pair of expendable players who have seen their better days pass by, Smith’s Astros gave Braves fans plenty of reason to feel even better about the trade.
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson
The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
RELATED PEOPLE
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions
The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
Pirates vs. Orioles Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 6 (Strong Pitching Matchup Gives Under Value)
Despite an 0-6 record, Pittsburgh Pirates' starter JT Brubaker's 3.71 road ERA is an impressive mark as he hopes to secure his first road victory today against the Baltimore Orioles. The Pirates struggle as road underdogs though, entering yesterday's slate losing six of seven. Baltimore, meanwhile, had won six of...
MLB Probable Pitchers for Saturday, August 6 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team?)
Miami Marlins (-101) vs. Chicago Cubs (-109) Probable Pitchers. Los Angeles Angels (+175) vs. Seattle Mariners (-190) Game 1 Probable Pitchers. Pittsburgh Pirates (+144) vs. Baltimore Orioles (-164) Probable Pitchers. Pirates: JT Brubaker. Orioles: Austin Voth. Washington Nationals (+225) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-250) Probable Pitchers. Nationals: Patrick Corbin. Phillies: Ranger...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Weather Report for Saturday, August 6 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
Another Saturday, another day jam-packed of MLB action. Even more so than other sports, weather plays a huge factor in the result of baseball games, especially when it comes to the total. Thankfully, we have you covered. Here is the weather, as well as the odds, for every game on...
Josh Hader trade is immediately killing the Brewers
The Brewers recently traded away closer Josh Hader, and it’s coming back to haunt them. Milwaukee recently traded Hader to the San Diego Padres, and they’ve been struggling since. The Brewers were walked off twice in three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and blew a save in the finale on Thursday night.
Cardinals get exactly what they need from trade deadline pickup
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired Jose Quintana at the trade deadline to bolster their starting rotation. After his first start, it looks like it was the right move to make. The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, where they were in the running for star outfielder Juan Soto. That ultimately did not pan out, but the organization focused on perhaps their greatest need — starting rotation help. With Jack Flaherty sidelined long-term, they needed to add pitchers to their rotation. Their biggest addition was Jose Quintana, who was solid with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season.
FanSided
272K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2