ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Handshake SZN: Did Cardinals and Nationals just agree to Juan Soto trade on live TV? (No)

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fansided.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade

Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FanSided

Braves fans can now laugh at Astros living through the Will Smith experience

Atlanta Braves fans can rejoice when Will Smith gives up a home run because it’s now a concern for the Houston Astros. The Will Smith experience came to an end with the Atlanta Braves just before the trade deadline when they sent him to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi. A pair of expendable players who have seen their better days pass by, Smith’s Astros gave Braves fans plenty of reason to feel even better about the trade.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56

Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson

The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mozeliak
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Jim Bowden
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Juan Soto
FanSided

Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions

The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

MLB Probable Pitchers for Saturday, August 6 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team?)

Miami Marlins (-101) vs. Chicago Cubs (-109) Probable Pitchers. Los Angeles Angels (+175) vs. Seattle Mariners (-190) Game 1 Probable Pitchers. Pittsburgh Pirates (+144) vs. Baltimore Orioles (-164) Probable Pitchers. Pirates: JT Brubaker. Orioles: Austin Voth. Washington Nationals (+225) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-250) Probable Pitchers. Nationals: Patrick Corbin. Phillies: Ranger...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Nationals Park#The St Louis Cardinals
FanSided

Josh Hader trade is immediately killing the Brewers

The Brewers recently traded away closer Josh Hader, and it’s coming back to haunt them. Milwaukee recently traded Hader to the San Diego Padres, and they’ve been struggling since. The Brewers were walked off twice in three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and blew a save in the finale on Thursday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Cardinals get exactly what they need from trade deadline pickup

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired Jose Quintana at the trade deadline to bolster their starting rotation. After his first start, it looks like it was the right move to make. The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, where they were in the running for star outfielder Juan Soto. That ultimately did not pan out, but the organization focused on perhaps their greatest need — starting rotation help. With Jack Flaherty sidelined long-term, they needed to add pitchers to their rotation. Their biggest addition was Jose Quintana, who was solid with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy