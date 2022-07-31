ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Great Bill Russell Dies at Age 88

By Dan Alexander
 2 days ago
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell

The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell

The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
Bill Russell, Who Led the Celtics to 11 Championships, Dies at 88

Bill Russell meets with NBA rookies at Doral Arrowwood country club in Rye Brook, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2007. (Suzy Allman/The New York Times) Bill Russell, whose defensive athleticism at center changed the face of pro basketball and propelled the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships, the final two when he became the first Black head coach in a major U.S. sports league, died Sunday. He was 88.
