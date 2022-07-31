Charlotte Joann Wohlers, 85, of Welch, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Deer Crest in Red Wing. She was born December 16, 1936 in Red Wing to Louis and Melvina (Peterson) Gehrke. She grew up in Welch and attended rural school there. She married Orrie Wohlers at Cross of Christ on July 17, 1954. They made their home in Welch and the couple raised 7 children. She was a dedicated homemaker, caring for her children and babysitting the neighbors’ children. When her children were grown, she worked at NSP doing custodial work and later at Treasure Island, retiring in 2006. In 2004, Orrie passed away. Charlotte was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crafting and making blankets. She was a gardener and loved tending to her flowers. Most of all she loved being around her family and extended family. She is survived by her 5 children; Pat (Richard) Fox of Hastings, Lucy (Doug) Quade of Red Wing, Dale (Deb) Wohlers of Welch, Cindy (Brian) Johnson of Hastings, and Mark Wohlers of Welch; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Barb Steffenhagen of Red Wing, Sharon (Ken) Vieths of Wanamingo, and Nancy (Richard) Paton of Lake City; one brother, George (Diane) Gehrke of Vermillion; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Bruce and Ronald; infant daughter; and a grandson, Brian Fox. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 5, 2022 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Welch with Reverend Dan Nordin officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

