Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Name calling is bullying
I'm blessed and proud to live here, and I thank God often for this place. I was shaken from my happy little rural reflections after the disturbing election process of 2020 and realized I needed to take personal responsibility for my own citizenship. I heard about a grassroots conservative group...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Research candidates
Do you believe in the separation of church and state? Do you believe in science? Do you believe in the world renowned physician Dr. Fauci?. Ever wonder how we got some of our nutty people in our federal government? We weren't paying attention. Greene didn't even have anyone running against her.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Racial Equity plan moves forward
Equity has been at the forefront of conversations within the boards and commissions in Red Wing. City staff and the council have been making progress in the 2021 Strategic Racial Equity Action Plan. The city’s timeline of making strides to a more equitable community started in 2016-2017, when the City...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
5RiversOnline principal shares a successful first year
5RiversOnline’s first year went well with a high enrollment rate, according to principal Kim Cory and Executive Director of Goodhue County Education District Cherie Johnson. “At the end of the year, we had 388 students when we were anticipating 100,” Cory said at a school board workshop Aug.1. “50% were from Red Wing.”
Red Wing Republican Eagle
50 seasonal workers hired for summer
During the summers in Red Wing, it is common to see Public Works workers around town taking care of the parks and the flower baskets that line the streets downtown. Seasonal summer employees help keep the city clean and welcoming. Each year public works hires around 40 employees to upkeep the many parks.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Donald LeRoy “Don” Wyatt
Donald LeRoy “Don” Wyatt, age 79, of Red Wing, died Monday, August 1, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 11, 1943 in Ainsworth, Nebraska to Edwin and Wilma (Donneaud) Wyatt. Don graduated in 1961 from Sunshine Bible Academy in Miller, South Dakota. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern College in St. Paul, Minnesota and received a Master’s degree from Winona State University. On September 25, 1965, he married his sweetheart Gloria Engh in Pine City, Minnesota. Don started his teaching career at Red Wing Central High School in 1966 where he continued teaching until 2000. After he retired he continued to teach at the Minnesota Correctional Facility and the Goodhue County Jail. Don was an active member of Cornerstone Community Church (formerly First Baptist) since 1966. He was a man of deep faith who had a servant’s heart and spent his life joyfully serving others. Don loved people, traveling throughout the world, and sharing stories and dad jokes to whoever would listen.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Local library events Aug. 3-9
Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St. Aug. 3. Summer Library...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Robert Celt
Robert “Bob” Eugene Celt, 78, of Red Wing, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Community in Red Wing. He was born November 27, 1943 in San Francisco to Hazel and Jim Celt, both originally from Hager City, Wis. Bob graduated from Red Wing Central...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Dorothy Jamison
April 4, 1953 - July 29, 2022. ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dorothy Jamison, 69, Red Wing, Minn., died Friday, July 29, in The Mayo Clinic Health System - St. Mary’s Campus. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Izaak Walton League Club House in Red Wing. The Rev. Linda McCollough will officiate.
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Charlotte J. Wohlers
Charlotte Joann Wohlers, 85, of Welch, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Deer Crest in Red Wing. She was born December 16, 1936 in Red Wing to Louis and Melvina (Peterson) Gehrke. She grew up in Welch and attended rural school there. She married Orrie Wohlers at Cross of Christ on July 17, 1954. They made their home in Welch and the couple raised 7 children. She was a dedicated homemaker, caring for her children and babysitting the neighbors’ children. When her children were grown, she worked at NSP doing custodial work and later at Treasure Island, retiring in 2006. In 2004, Orrie passed away. Charlotte was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crafting and making blankets. She was a gardener and loved tending to her flowers. Most of all she loved being around her family and extended family. She is survived by her 5 children; Pat (Richard) Fox of Hastings, Lucy (Doug) Quade of Red Wing, Dale (Deb) Wohlers of Welch, Cindy (Brian) Johnson of Hastings, and Mark Wohlers of Welch; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Barb Steffenhagen of Red Wing, Sharon (Ken) Vieths of Wanamingo, and Nancy (Richard) Paton of Lake City; one brother, George (Diane) Gehrke of Vermillion; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Bruce and Ronald; infant daughter; and a grandson, Brian Fox. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 5, 2022 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Welch with Reverend Dan Nordin officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
KEYC
Greater Mankato area says farewell to the School Sisters of Notre Dame
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The School Sister of Notre Dame held an open house for the greater Mankato area to visit the Hill’s grounds and say goodbye to its residents Sunday, July 31. For over 110 years, the sisters have transformed Mankato through their pursuit of spreading education and...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Paul S. Bygd
Paul Sylvester Bygd (81) passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona, with his wife Jondi Mavis Nelson at his side. Paul, the son of Oscar and Elsie Bygd was born December 9, 1940, in Northfield, MN. He grew up on a farm in Wanamingo township, attended Wanamingo High School and graduated in 1959.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Home ticket prices increase by $2 in Red Wing
Red Wing Activities has decided to increase home game ticket prices by $2 this school year. “It’s not a big change, but it is a change,” board member Holly Tauer said during the regular meeting Aug.1. “It could be significant for some families, and we will not know until we know.”
southsidepride.com
There’s a bad smell somewhere
[Ed Felien’s remarks to the Park Board on July 20]. In a promotional video having something to do with the Hiawatha Plan, Michael Schroeder is shown saying, “My mission is to de-Wirthify the Minneapolis Park System.” The crown jewel of his plan is to turn the Hiawatha Golf Course into a swamp. It was almost a swamp a hundred years ago before Theodore Wirth dredged Rice Lake to a depth of 33 feet. Most of Minneapolis was a swamp a hundred years ago. Powderhorn Park was a swamp that crossed Lake Street to 28th Street. But swamps smell bad. People wanted to drain the swamps so they could build homes and parks and playgrounds and golf courses.
Candidates for Hennepin County Attorney will go from seven to two on Aug. 9
Candidates are lining up to replace longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman this fall. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the current field of seven candidates will be reduced from seven to two when primary election votes are counted. Freeman is leaving office at the end of the year. He served two different stints as Hennepin County Attorney, [...]
ktoe.com
High-profile races in Minnesota’s primary election, one week away
Minnesota’s primary election is one week from today (Tues 8/9), when voters winnow-down the field for the November election. Republican-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz faces a challenge from fellow Republican Doug Wardlow, the Minnesota GOP’s choice in the last election. In the 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis and near suburbs — high-profile Democratic U-S Representative Ilhan Omar is being challenged by moderate Democrat Don Samuels, who analysts say is the underdog. In the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota, voters will decide whether Republican-endorsed candidate Brad Finstad or GOP challenger Jeremy Munson is on the ballot this fall.
fox9.com
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
