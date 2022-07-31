McKinney fire continues to grow

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The McKinney fire in Siskiyou County remains active and is threatening structures.

As of Sunday morning the fire has burned 51,468 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire Siskiyou.

The fire is located along Hwy 96 and McKinney Creed Rd, southwest of Klamath River.

Heavy smoke is reported and mandatory evacuations remain in place.

Both Cal Fire Siskiyou and Klamath Nation Forest Service are battling the fire.

On Sunday, more evacuations were issued as a result of the Kelsey Creek Fire (a new fire on southwest end of McKinney).

