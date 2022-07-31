J. Kenji López-Alt's Daughter's Bento Box Has Instagram Jealous

Frozen cocktails like margaritas and piña coladas have made their way onto many summer menus. When temperatures increase and people look for a way to relax and cool down at the same time, frozen drinks can be a great option. A bar owner told Market Watch that she was on the prowl for a frozen drink machine, which was difficult to acquire because the sales for frozen beverages have been very high. The scarcity of such machines may mean some establishments won't have those types of drinks, so why not try making your own spiked frozen slushie at home?

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO