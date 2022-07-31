J. Kenji López-Alt's Daughter's Bento Box Has Instagram Jealous

www.mashed.com
Related
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Easiest No-Bake Cake Recipe & It’s Perfect for Summer
Set aside some time on a hot summer day to make one of Martha Stewart’s best recipes yet. It’s a no-bake layered cherry cheesecake cake that is totally assembled inside a large mixing bowl. And although it may take some time, the result is well worth the wait.
Rachel Ray’s dog Bella has her own apartment in the chef’s Italian villa
Considering Rachel Ray has her own pet food and treat line of products, is it any wonder that as a celebrity pet parent she is all about spoiling her furry friends? I know that we are not surprised. However, when we saw the news that Ray’s rescue pup Bella had...
PETS・
How Subway Clapped Back At John Oliver
Fast food sandwich giant Subway was in the news lately after coming under the scrutiny of John Oliver, host of "Last Week Tonight." For the uninitiated, "Last Week Tonight" airs weekly on HBO, and features comedian Oliver satirizing the previous week's major news stories. The show culminates with a top story, where Oliver goes in-depth on one topic for the latter half of the program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Instagram Is Thirsty For Giada De Laurentiis' Slushie Cocktail
Frozen cocktails like margaritas and piña coladas have made their way onto many summer menus. When temperatures increase and people look for a way to relax and cool down at the same time, frozen drinks can be a great option. A bar owner told Market Watch that she was on the prowl for a frozen drink machine, which was difficult to acquire because the sales for frozen beverages have been very high. The scarcity of such machines may mean some establishments won't have those types of drinks, so why not try making your own spiked frozen slushie at home?
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Will Victor Confess?
Ashland’s death continues to haunt the Newmans in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! Adam suspects his father is up to something, and Nick knows Victor isn’t telling him everything. But how long will the secrets remain buried?. Nick believed that he’d killed Ashland Locke when he...
How Sandra Lee became Dr Pimple Popper and started making wildly popular gross-out videos she says some watch to calm down
The dermatologist better known as Dr Pimple Popper tells Insider about her rise to fame by squeezing blackheads on YouTube and TLC.
dailyphew.com
Grandma Told Her She Was ‘Too Old’ To Adopt A Dog, And She Got The Sweetest Surprise
The grandmother of Andrea Hijar has enjoyed having a number of pets throughout the course of her 76 years as a devoted animal lover. The grandma was too old to own another animal, though, according to the neighborhood shelters and rescue organizations. Granny was keen to welcome another furry friend...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I Made This No-Bake Pudding Cheesecake from 1972 and This Vintage Dessert Is Ready for a Comeback
The 1972 print ad for the Jell-O No-Bake Cheesecake with Pudding says this recipe is “a perfect summer dessert, because you don’t have to bake it.” Now that I’ve tried it myself, I have to agree, with one caveat: it’d be a welcome dessert any time of the year.
Costco Fans Are Raving Over Its 'Disappearing' Snack Mix
With a selection of snacks as vast as the one at Costco, it's no surprise that supermarkets can't keep a stock of all their delicious offerings at all times. This means you never know for sure how long that chip flavor you've been munching on for weeks will be available. Costco's peanut butter chocolate snack mix, which happens to have a cult following of its own, has a similar reputation for making an appearance in stores at sporadic intervals.
Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe
If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
Katy Perry's 'Pizza Shower,' Explained
It seems like face-to-face interaction with fans would have the potential to get weird and go sideways for a celebrated pop artist like Katy Perry, but the "Roar” singer clearly adores her fans, who call themselves the Katycats, and relishes opportunities to get up close and personal with them — even while onstage.
This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling
Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
Sam's Club Is Ready For Halloween And Instagram Is Excited
Although October 31 is still two months away, fans of the holiday filled with ghosts and candy corn are already being treated to plenty of exciting Halloween experiences. According to Variety, the iconic seasonal store Spirit Halloween has just released a trailer for "Spirit Halloween: The Movie" to the joy of cheesy horror film fans everywhere. And Mars has recently announced its Halloween candy lineup, which includes M&M's Mad Scientist Mix, among other tasty Halloween-themed chocolates, so that everyone can begin planning out what candy they'll be giving trick-or-treaters.
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
Peanut butter cup monkey bread recipe goes viral: 'Family favorite'
What could make monkey bread better? How about peanut butter cups?. That’s what millions of social media users have realized from a recipe video that’s gone viral on TikTok. Bennie Kendrick – a barbecue enthusiast who has more than a million followers under his Kendrick BBQ account –...
Bisquick skillet breakfast
This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
Padma Lakshmi Reveals Top Chef News We've All Been Waiting For
Every season, "Top Chef" takes viewers on not merely a gustatory journey, but a visual journey around the country. For the most part, a new season means filming in a different place, though California and New York City have appeared as repeats. And even so different locations were shown in each season (via The Cinemaholic). The show has taken viewers to Miami, New Orleans, and Las Vegas, as well as more surprising choices like Charleston, Kentucky, and Boston.
Jane Fonda Confessed Her Biggest Plastic Surgery Regret, And Why She Stopped Doing It
"I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it."
Don Diamont Celebrates His Son Zander’s Wedding!
Introducing the new Mr. and Mrs. Diamont! It was a joyous celebration for THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Don Diamont (Bill) and his family when the actor’s son, Zander, married Audrey Feys, on July 23. The B&B star announced the wonderful news that his son had gotten married...
Mashed
140K+
Followers
36K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0