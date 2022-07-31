ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

J. Kenji López-Alt's Daughter's Bento Box Has Instagram Jealous

By Hope Ngo
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
RECIPES
Mashed

How Subway Clapped Back At John Oliver

Fast food sandwich giant Subway was in the news lately after coming under the scrutiny of John Oliver, host of "Last Week Tonight." For the uninitiated, "Last Week Tonight" airs weekly on HBO, and features comedian Oliver satirizing the previous week's major news stories. The show culminates with a top story, where Oliver goes in-depth on one topic for the latter half of the program.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Food#Japanese Rice#Food Drink#American#German
Mashed

Instagram Is Thirsty For Giada De Laurentiis' Slushie Cocktail

Frozen cocktails like margaritas and piña coladas have made their way onto many summer menus. When temperatures increase and people look for a way to relax and cool down at the same time, frozen drinks can be a great option. A bar owner told Market Watch that she was on the prowl for a frozen drink machine, which was difficult to acquire because the sales for frozen beverages have been very high. The scarcity of such machines may mean some establishments won't have those types of drinks, so why not try making your own spiked frozen slushie at home?
INTERNET
Soaps In Depth

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Will Victor Confess?

Ashland’s death continues to haunt the Newmans in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! Adam suspects his father is up to something, and Nick knows Victor isn’t telling him everything. But how long will the secrets remain buried?. Nick believed that he’d killed Ashland Locke when he...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Raving Over Its 'Disappearing' Snack Mix

With a selection of snacks as vast as the one at Costco, it's no surprise that supermarkets can't keep a stock of all their delicious offerings at all times. This means you never know for sure how long that chip flavor you've been munching on for weeks will be available. Costco's peanut butter chocolate snack mix, which happens to have a cult following of its own, has a similar reputation for making an appearance in stores at sporadic intervals.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
Mashed

Katy Perry's 'Pizza Shower,' Explained

It seems like face-to-face interaction with fans would have the potential to get weird and go sideways for a celebrated pop artist like Katy Perry, but the "Roar” singer clearly adores her fans, who call themselves the Katycats, and relishes opportunities to get up close and personal with them — even while onstage.
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling

Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
RECIPES
Mashed

Sam's Club Is Ready For Halloween And Instagram Is Excited

Although October 31 is still two months away, fans of the holiday filled with ghosts and candy corn are already being treated to plenty of exciting Halloween experiences. According to Variety, the iconic seasonal store Spirit Halloween has just released a trailer for "Spirit Halloween: The Movie" to the joy of cheesy horror film fans everywhere. And Mars has recently announced its Halloween candy lineup, which includes ​​M&M's Mad Scientist Mix, among other tasty Halloween-themed chocolates, so that everyone can begin planning out what candy they'll be giving trick-or-treaters.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad

The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Bisquick skillet breakfast

This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Reveals Top Chef News We've All Been Waiting For

Every season, "Top Chef" takes viewers on not merely a gustatory journey, but a visual journey around the country. For the most part, a new season means filming in a different place, though California and New York City have appeared as repeats. And even so different locations were shown in each season (via The Cinemaholic). The show has taken viewers to Miami, New Orleans, and Las Vegas, as well as more surprising choices like Charleston, Kentucky, and Boston.
TV SHOWS
Soaps In Depth

Don Diamont Celebrates His Son Zander’s Wedding!

Introducing the new Mr. and Mrs. Diamont! It was a joyous celebration for THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Don Diamont (Bill) and his family when the actor’s son, Zander, married Audrey Feys, on July 23. The B&B star announced the wonderful news that his son had gotten married...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

140K+
Followers
36K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy