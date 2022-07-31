Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection

collider.com
Related
Brendan Fraser's big comeback! Nineties heartthrob famous for George of the Jungle and Encino Man transforms into 600lb recluse for new film The Whale as he returns to Hollywood
Nineties heartthrob Brendan Fraser has transformed into a 600 pound man for his new film The Whale. In a first look image from The Whale, Fraser has undergone a significant physical transformation in order to play an obese man. Fraser, 53, looks worlds away from the sculpted actor fans remember...
Orphan Black Offshoot Echoes Casts Krysten Ritter in Lead Role
Click here to read the full article. Clone Club has an exciting new member: Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) will star in Orphan Black: Echoes, an offshoot set in the world of the original BBC America cult fave, TVLine has learned. Premiering in 2023 on streamer AMC+ and AMC Networks’ linear channels, the 10-episode first season is set in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching...
Collider
'The Resort': Luis Gerardo Méndez and the Cast Discuss the Key to Genre-Jumping and Navigating This Mystery
I’ll give you a brief synopsis of the new Peacock series, The Resort, but nothing will prepare you for the twists and turns this show takes throughout its eight-episode run. Created by Andy Siara, The Resort stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, a married couple who head off to the Mayan Riviera to celebrate their anniversary. While there, they become aware of unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior and become obsessed with finding the truth. While that is very much the starting point of The Resort, that description barely scratches the surface of what Siara explores with this story, which is essentially a multi-generational tale of our relationship with time.
thecinemaholic.com
Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained
The second season of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ sees Charles, Oliver, and Mabel face some ridiculously hilarious challenges. The trio finds themselves frame for the murder of Bunny Folger. However, without substantial evidence, the trio cannot prove their innocence, nor can the police arrest them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Looking Back at Jane Wyatt: The Mother on TV's "Father Knows Best"
Jane Wyatt (center) feeds the family on "Father Knows Best"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author’s Note: This article is partially based on entertainment and media information culled from Wikipedia.org.]
How Much Is Tom Hanks Worth As He Turns 66?
Tom Hanks turns 66 on July 9, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. The actor's most recent projects include an appearance as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker, in a biopic of Presley...
Ashton Kutcher is all smiles while hitting the red carpet solo at the premiere of Vengeance in Los Angeles
Ashton Kutcher started his week off by hitting the red carpet at the premiere for his new film Vengeance. The 44-year-old actor plays Quentin Sellers in the new film from B.J. Novak, who writes, directs and stars in the new film. Kutcher also hit the red carpet with Novak and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
NFL・
Collider
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Everything We Know About Season 4 of The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’
The mystery continues! Fans of The CW's Nancy Drew were in for a surprise when season 3 turned the lead character's future with Ace into a star-crossed twist. In the finale, which aired in January, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she was finally together with Ace (Alex Saxon) when a deadly car crash made her […]
Collider
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito Tease Murder, Full Frontal Nudity and More in 'Little Demon'
If you’re looking for a new adult animation series that doesn’t hold back in the least, might I suggest the upcoming FXX series, Little Demon?. The show features Lucy DeVito voicing a young girl named Chrissy Feinberg who finally learns who her father is on her very first day of seventh grade. It’s Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito). Turns out, 13 years ago, Chrissy’s mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), had a daughter with the devil and has been trying to keep her from him ever since. However, now that Chrissy’s hit the point where she can access her own powers, there’s no hiding anymore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
From 'WandaVision' to 'Normal People': 7 of the Best Miniseries to Binge in a Day
If there is ever a need for a list of shows that are quick to watch, here is that list. A miniseries is intended to be a show with a full story in just a few episodes. Some popular series start as miniseries, but as their popularity grows, more seasons get made. For these series, their stories can endure compared to even the longest-running shows, with up to ten or even more seasons.
Collider
How the Latest 'Westworld' Team-Up Offers Hope for Coexistence
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.From the first season’s climatic host uprising led by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) to the current season’s domination of humans led by Dolores-Hale (Tessa Thompson), most of Westworld is narratively and thematically structured around an “us versus them” dynamic between humans and hosts. For the most part, the repeated conflicts between the two species suggest that the two cannot live together harmoniously. While the show offers glimpses of what harmony might look like through select human-host team-ups — Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) are perhaps the most significant narratively — no pairing yet demonstrates the hope for coexistence like the latest team-up of Maeve and Frankie (Aurora Perrineau).
Collider
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet
In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
Collider
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
Collider
‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3: Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz Reveal New Details at SDCC
Shortly before the Mythic Quest cast took the San Diego Comic-Con stage in Ballroom 20 and showed a new trailer for Season 3, along with revealing the fall release date, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and co-creator Megan Ganz stopped by the Collider studio to talk about making the fantastic Apple TV+ comedy series.
Collider
Christopher C. Rogers on How 'Paper Girls' Is a Spiritual Heir to 'Halt and Catch Fire'
Brian K. Vaughan’s had a good deal of experience bringing his comic creations to screen with shows like Runaways and the under-appreciated Y: The Last Man series. Now he’s funneling all of that know-how and experience into a new show, Prime Video’s adaptation of Paper Girls. It...
Collider
'Reservation Dogs' Season 2 Review: Television's Most Compelling Characters Are Riveting As Ever
In the debut season of the Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo-created FX series Reservation Dogs, we got to see the richly realized characters of Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) all hanging their hopes on the goal of going to California. It provided a captivating, yet somber, core to the show as we began to realize this was not actually their dream. Instead, it was one held by their departed friend Daniel (Dalton Cramer) that the friends had rallied around as an unspoken act of remembrance. Even with all the wonderful side stories and characters we got introduced to, this was the thing the group was all looking ahead towards. However, when a big storm complete with a tornado and enormous hail swept through their Oklahoma reservation, many reevaluated what they wanted to do. It became clear not all of them were ready to leave their home. Now, in Season 2, we pick things right up where we left off with the characters scattered and separate from each other. Elora has hit the road with the group’s once-enemy Jackie (Elva Guerra), leaving Bear profoundly hurt after being left behind by his closest friend.
Comments / 0