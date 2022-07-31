WISCONSIN RAPIDS — With the regular season nearing the end in the Northwoods League, Major League scouts get one last opportunity to watch players up close and personal. The Major League Dreams Showcase is in La Crosse on Aug. 2, allowing players to show off their talents in front of scouts. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have plenty to show for, having seven players included in the festivities. The players include Brendan Bobo (1B), Nate Nankil (OF), McKinley Erves (OF), Cooper Robinson (RHP), Logan Schulfer (RHP), Preston Howey (RHP), and Josh Howitt (LHP).

