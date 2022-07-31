stevenspoint.news
Related
stevenspoint.news
Central Wisconsin Wolves search for volunteers
STEVENS POINT — A new Stevens Point minor league football team – the Central Wisconsin Wolves – is looking for help. About a month ago, the team announced that they would be working with the Green Bay Packers for the upcoming 2022-23 season. With the partnership, the...
stevenspoint.news
Teaching a new language
STEVENS POINT – A UWSP program is working to teach youth a new language – the language of music – while developing talent in every child at a young age. “The method started in Japan, post World War II. It sort of came out of the devastation of Japan,” explained UWSP Director of Suzuki Programs Ann Marie Novak.
stevenspoint.news
Seven Rafters set to participate in Major League Dreams Showcase
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — With the regular season nearing the end in the Northwoods League, Major League scouts get one last opportunity to watch players up close and personal. The Major League Dreams Showcase is in La Crosse on Aug. 2, allowing players to show off their talents in front of scouts. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have plenty to show for, having seven players included in the festivities. The players include Brendan Bobo (1B), Nate Nankil (OF), McKinley Erves (OF), Cooper Robinson (RHP), Logan Schulfer (RHP), Preston Howey (RHP), and Josh Howitt (LHP).
Comments / 0