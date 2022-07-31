ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoVO4_0gzk8w3j00

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra.

A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides with the 50th anniversary season of Texas Country Reporter. The concert explores the story of our state from its founding through the oil boom and more. Enjoy an evening of Texas tunes, history, and humor!

San Angelo has been featured many times in the Texas County Reporter through the Latest Scoop in October of 2018, Fiddle Fire in May of 2019 and as the Visual Arts Capital of Texas in June of 2021 which can be seen below from their Youtube page.

Tickets for this event range from $45-$75. Student tickets (ages 3-8) are $25.

Tickets can be bought here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Never4Get Never4Give
5d ago

Sooo happy I can across this article!!!!!! I had forgotten about Texas County Reporter.... I grew up watching this!!

Reply
2
Related
KLST/KSAN

Pfluger moderates panel on Texas infrastructure at West Texas Legislative Summit

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 18th West Texas Legislative Summit took place at Angelo State University on Thursday, August 4th with multiple panels speaking on topics that Texas is facing. Congressman August Pfluger moderated a panel featuring Texas internet, interstate, and infrastructure. Representatives Trent Ashby, Keith Bell, David Cook, and John Kumepel were joined by […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
San Angelo, TX
Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 5, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. One COVID-19-related death was reported on Tuesday, August 2nd. The patient was a woman in her 60s...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Streaming Video#The Latest Scoop#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

Protest at the West Texas Legislative Summit

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas Legislative Summit is ongoing in the CJ Davison at Angelo State Univerity where a group of protesters have organized outside the event. A majority of the individuals gathered outside were also a part of Mothers Against Greg Abbott. The individuals say they are protesting women’s health care choices, […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KLST/KSAN

Local Prosecutor Weighs in On Griner’s Case

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- A judge found former Baylor Bear and WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of drug charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison. District attorney Barry Johnson breaks down the process of how Griner’s case would have been handled here in the state of Texas. “If it’s a first time […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

TGC library to host ‘Basement Book Sale’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Calling readers/listeners of all ages! The Tom Green County Library System announced on their Facebook page this morning the ‘Friends of the Library’ Basement Book Sale. The sale is scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stephens Central Location According to the post, tomorrow’s special […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What are the top 5 largest wildfires in Texas History?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The state of Texas is no stranger to scorching wildfires and how devastatingly quickly the blaze can spread leaving destruction in its wake. As of August 1, the largest wildfire of 2022 has been the Eastland Complex fire located in Central Texas having burned 54,513 acres on March 17, 2022, according […]
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US

The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy