ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

By Bjorn Morfin
brproud.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Stalled vehicle on I-10 East at 10/12 split

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers may want to be aware of a Monday, August 1 evening traffic incident along I-10 East at the 10/12 split. Officials say a stalled vehicle was abandoned in the roadway around 5:46 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Congestion, lane blockage on Hooper Road at Joor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, August 2 traffic incident is causing congestion and lane blockage along Hooper Road at Joor Road, authorities say. The incident occurred around 3: 38 p.m. and Central Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Dallas#Wafb#Tx#Fl#Wbrz
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 West near Millerville exit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 West near the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exits. The incident occurred around 5:58 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge

Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be

Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
brproud.com

BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent some time in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision on Monday. Mr. John Currier was there at the request of Kristine Legendre Melancon. Melancon and her fiancé Kyle live in the neighborhood and raise ducks...
ADDIS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy