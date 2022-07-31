Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

www.brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at North Blvd, near N 20th Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday, August 2 crash on North Boulevard near the intersection of N. 20th Street and S. 21st Street. The incident occurred around 2:56 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is...
Traffic Alert: Stalled vehicle on I-10 East at 10/12 split
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers may want to be aware of a Monday, August 1 evening traffic incident along I-10 East at the 10/12 split. Officials say a stalled vehicle was abandoned in the roadway around 5:46 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene. The...
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic Alert: Congestion, lane blockage on Hooper Road at Joor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, August 2 traffic incident is causing congestion and lane blockage along Hooper Road at Joor Road, authorities say. The incident occurred around 3: 38 p.m. and Central Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route.
54-Year-Old Debra Marshall Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The officials are investigating a fatal accident on North Street. The suspected driver who fled the scene after the crash is being searched. After being injured in the fatal crash, 54-year-old [..]
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 West near Millerville exit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 West near the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exits. The incident occurred around 5:58 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BR roofing company facing $249K fine after worker death, OSHA says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge company Premier South Roofing has been hit with $249,323 in proposed fines, after a worker’s deadly fall, according to OSHA. The agency says the 22-year-old worker died after falling about 30 feet through a skylight. OSHA says an investigation found the company...
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
On hot air balloon rides in Zachary, riders glimpse the Capital Region from above
Chad Hebert loves watching people’s faces as they fly in a hot air balloon for the first time. “That moment when you first break over the tree line while climbing to altitude and see fear leave their face and excitement set in—there’s nothing like it,” he says.
BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent some time in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision on Monday. Mr. John Currier was there at the request of Kristine Legendre Melancon. Melancon and her fiancé Kyle live in the neighborhood and raise ducks...
Brusly man accused of conducting charter fishing trips without proper licenses, LDWF says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Brusly man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after alleged charter boat regulation violations on Friday, July 29. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the man as Austin C. Rivault, 24, of Brusly. Officials said agents cited Rivault for two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations.
Traffic Update: Crash along I-12 East at LA 63 now cleared, all lanes open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 East just past LA 63 has been cleared and all lanes are open as of 10 p.m. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. and had the right lane blocked for over an hour. But now, area...
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Airline Highway, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Airline Highway Tuesday night. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed police responded to the area of 9900 Airline Highway around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Initial accident report describes moments before plane crash that killed Port Allen family
PORT ALLEN - An early report from federal investigators offered the first insight into what happened in the moments leading up to an out-of-state plane crash that killed a mom and her two children from the capital area. Sandra Kirby and her kids, 17-year-old Ian and 13-year-old Amanda, died July...
