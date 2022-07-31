The latest Juan Soto rumors: Yankees out, three teams remain

calltothepen.com
MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball
The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
New York Yankees are making it clear at MLB trade deadline: World Series or bust | Opinion
After Monday's unreal trade haul, the New York Yankees feel a lot more comfortable about their quest to win their first World Series since 2009.
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Juan Soto rumors: This trade package makes most sense for the Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Washington Nationals are seemingly the only three teams that are still in for the Juan Soto sweepstakes. One of the trade packages is better than the others. It seems increasingly likely that the Washington Nationals will trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s trade...
Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing
Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
Rafael Devers reveals Red Sox’s promise ahead of trade deadline
It looks like it’s not only Xander Bogaerts that the Boston Red Sox committed to not trading. Apparently, it’s the same case for Rafael Devers. Per Rob Bradford of WEEI, Devers revealed that the Red Sox have told him a couple of days ago that they have no plans of moving him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. While it’s not a surprise given how phenomenal he has been for Boston, it’s definitely a welcome news for the third baseman as he recovers from his right hamstring inflammation.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino
It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juan Soto trade rumors: Dark horse emerges, per MLB insider
The Juan Soto trade rumors just won’t stop. Now, there’s a surprising dark horse team that has entered the race for the amazingly talented Juan Soto. MLB Insider JP Morosi has reported that you shouldn’t sleep on the San Francisco Giants acquiring Juan Soto. They are apparently making a very late push for him.
MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News
The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
Cubs and Giants make a trade, but don’t involve Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs have traded away one of their players to the San Francisco Giants, and it is neither Willson Contreras or Ian Happ. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there is going to be focus on the Chicago Cubs. Dealing with another season where they are likely to miss the playoffs, the Cubs have been reportedly listening to trade offers on catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Well, they made a trade, albeit a minor one that does not involve either of the two star players.
Dodgers, Yankees Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly adding another slugger to their star-studded lineup via a trade with the Yankees. According to Mets beat writer Pat Ragazzo, two-time All-Star Joey Gallo is swapping pinstripes for Dodger blue, as LA sends double-A right-hander Clayton Beeter to New York in exchange for the two-time All-Star.
