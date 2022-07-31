ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest Juan Soto rumors: Yankees out, three teams remain

By Noah Yingling
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball

The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing

Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rafael Devers reveals Red Sox’s promise ahead of trade deadline

It looks like it’s not only Xander Bogaerts that the Boston Red Sox committed to not trading. Apparently, it’s the same case for Rafael Devers. Per Rob Bradford of WEEI, Devers revealed that the Red Sox have told him a couple of days ago that they have no plans of moving him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. While it’s not a surprise given how phenomenal he has been for Boston, it’s definitely a welcome news for the third baseman as he recovers from his right hamstring inflammation.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino

It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Juan Soto trade rumors: Dark horse emerges, per MLB insider

The Juan Soto trade rumors just won’t stop. Now, there’s a surprising dark horse team that has entered the race for the amazingly talented Juan Soto. MLB Insider JP Morosi has reported that you shouldn’t sleep on the San Francisco Giants acquiring Juan Soto. They are apparently making a very late push for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News

The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Cubs and Giants make a trade, but don’t involve Willson Contreras

The Chicago Cubs have traded away one of their players to the San Francisco Giants, and it is neither Willson Contreras or Ian Happ. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there is going to be focus on the Chicago Cubs. Dealing with another season where they are likely to miss the playoffs, the Cubs have been reportedly listening to trade offers on catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Well, they made a trade, albeit a minor one that does not involve either of the two star players.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dodgers, Yankees Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly adding another slugger to their star-studded lineup via a trade with the Yankees. According to Mets beat writer Pat Ragazzo, two-time All-Star Joey Gallo is swapping pinstripes for Dodger blue, as LA sends double-A right-hander Clayton Beeter to New York in exchange for the two-time All-Star.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

