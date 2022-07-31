Veteran’s Club, Kentucky Humane Society partner to benefit local veterans, horses

www.wave3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In hosts Eastern Kentucky flood relief fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in LaGrange, Ky. is hosting a flood relief fundraiser Wednesday where all proceeds will be donated to support Eastern Kentucky communities. Aug. 3 is one of the drive-in’s Retro Wednesday nights and guests can enjoy a showing of The Goonies followed by...
Wave 3
Salvation Army sends volunteers to Eastern Ky. for flood relief efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army Louisville branch deployed its Emergency Disaster Service vehicle on Monday along with volunteers to help with relief efforts. The mobile canteen unit will serve meals, snacks and beverages to those in need in Eastern Kentucky. It will also provide emotional and spiritual care to the flood survivors and the first responders.
Wave 3
UofL Health celebrates 15th year anniversary providing care in Southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville - Health celebrated 15 years of providing care in South Louisville. The 52,000-square-foot facility located at 9700 Stonestreet Road celebrated its anniversary on Monday. Since 2007, UofL Health has been caring for and linking patients in Shivley, Valley Station, PRP and surrounding neighborhoods...
Wave 3
Second Annual Bobby Nichols Golf Camp for Southwest Youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second Annual Bobby Nichols Golf Camp took place on Tuesday in Southwest Louisville. The week-long camp aims to help kids ages six and up learn entry-level skills for golf. Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart helped organize the event. She told WAVE News why the event is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
UofL Health hosts all-day hiring event Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-area residents looking for a job will be able to take part in an all-day hiring event for UofL Health. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the UofL Conference Center ShelbyHurst Campus at 450 North Whittington Pkwy, according to a release.
Wave 3
On again, off again abortion access in Kentucky have patients looking elsewhere
Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district. As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the county school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a...
Wave 3
UPS, Kroger aiding in Eastern Ky. flood relief efforts with grants, donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two businesses with operations in Kentucky are working to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kroger and UPS announced on Monday they would be collaborating to collect donations that would be shipped out to the hardest hit areas from last week’s flooding.
Wave 3
Cats raise over $2.4 million for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team hosted an open practice inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in conjunction with a telethon hosted by Joe and Kelly Craft, LEX 18, the American Red Cross and Rupp Arena for Kentucky Flood Relief on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the three-hour open practice session, the effort had raised $2,410,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Mosquitos with West Nile detected in Jefferson County
Muhammad Ali Center honoring NBA star, civil rights pioneer Bill Russell. Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and stood with Muhammad Ali and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. ‘Wellbeing of the employees is not valued’: Security, pay top TARC union demands. Updated: 5...
Wave 3
Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
Wave 3
Donation leads to renovated basketball courts for 3 West Louisville parks
Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district. As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the county school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a...
Wave 3
Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the district’s school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. The debate outside the Van Hoose Education Center was centered around JCPS students being mandated to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
New Albany Floyd County Schools return to the classroom
Muhammad Ali Center honoring NBA star, civil rights pioneer Bill Russell. Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and stood with Muhammad Ali and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. ‘Wellbeing of the employees is not valued’: Security, pay top TARC union demands. Updated: 5...
Wave 3
Indiana University offering new program to match Ky. scholarships
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University is offering a way to match scholarship offerings for students coming in from Kentucky. Beginning this fall, IU Southeast is offering a scholarship to match Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, or KEES, awards to students who have earned them and wish to enroll in IU.
Wave 3
‘Wellbeing of the employees is not valued’: Security, pay top TARC union demands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and its union employees appear to be miles apart when it comes to pay. Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local President Lillian Brents said TARC is offering 1% annual pay raises during the next 3-year contract. “So we’ll initially be...
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a recession
Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district. As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the county school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. On again, off again abortion access in Kentucky have patients...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Summertime recall notices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of products popular in the summertime months have been listed under recall. Watch the full report above.
Wave 3
Ronald McDonald House raffling Pappy Van Winkle bourbon for charity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon lovers have a chance at winning a flight of rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon with proceeds going to a good cause. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling off five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle as a flight beginning on Aug. 1. Tickets will...
Wave 3
Louisville woman accused of injuring mother, 8-year-old in crash while high on meth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with the Middletown Police Department arrested a woman who they said seriously injured a mother and her son while driving high on meth. On July 1 around 7:15 p.m., 31-year-old Amber Washington is accused of running a red light at the intersection of Shelbyville Road and North Madison Avenue.
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Comments / 0