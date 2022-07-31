ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals’ Rodney Hudson lands at No. 8 in PFF’s center rankings for 2022

By SAM GRAVELINE
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp

Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
Yardbarker

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 1

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus. We just went through the best cornerbacks the Raiders will face, and we'll keep it in the secondary, looking...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Buccaneers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs#Pro Football Focus#Injured Reserve
FOX Sports

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown activated, will start slowly

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have activated receiver Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list. Brown was acquired in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens, giving the Cardinals a receiver who caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns last season. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
GLENDALE, AZ
ClutchPoints

Grading the Denver Broncos’ entire 2022 NFL offseason

General manager George Paton just finished up his second offseason with the Denver Broncos. Some of the moves he has made in the past two seasons have undeniably made the Broncos better. Let’s take a deeper look at some of the decisions he made during the 2022 offseason. Grading...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
NFL
On3.com

3-star DL Cullen Fite commits to Arizona State

Tatum (Texas) three-star defensive lineman Cullen Fite has committed to Arizona State, announcing the news Sunday. Fite is the No. 1035 overall recruit and No. 109 defensive lineman in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy