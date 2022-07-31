Cardinals’ Rodney Hudson lands at No. 8 in PFF’s center rankings for 2022

arizonasports.com
Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp
Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon Slams Arizona Cardinals for Kyler Murray’s Contract Clause
Warren Moon owns one of the most significant legacies in NFL history. He is the only Black quarterback in the Hall of Fame and became the first undrafted quarterback to be enshrined when he was elected back in 2006. Moon weighed in on the “Independent Study Addendum” in Kyler Murray’s...
Arizona Cardinals Shawn Jefferson Loves His Receivers Group
The team’s assistant coach raves about his pass-catchers and knows there will be some tough roster decisions.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.
Where does the Vikings' roster rank among NFC contenders?
Using PFF Tiers to evaluate the Vikings and their competitors
Mitch Trubisky reportedly struggling during 1st team reps at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived for training camp preparing to be the starter in Week 1, with a competition
Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 1
In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus. We just went through the best cornerbacks the Raiders will face, and we'll keep it in the secondary, looking...
Report: Saints to Sign TE Chris Herndon
New Orleans adds competition to their tight end position, hoping to upgrade an area that struggled in 2021.
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown activated, will start slowly
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have activated receiver Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list. Brown was acquired in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens, giving the Cardinals a receiver who caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns last season. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
Grading the Denver Broncos’ entire 2022 NFL offseason
General manager George Paton just finished up his second offseason with the Denver Broncos. Some of the moves he has made in the past two seasons have undeniably made the Broncos better. Let’s take a deeper look at some of the decisions he made during the 2022 offseason. Grading...
Jada Williams, 5-star point guard, on Arizona Wildcats' elite recruiting class: 'We aren’t done yet'
The Arizona Wildcats are assembling a 2023 recruiting class that might be ranked No. 1 in the nation. Entering the week, Adia Barnes' program already had commitments from forward Montaya Dew and post Breya Cunningham, the nation's No. 9 and 10 overall prospects, respectively. But Arizona added ...
Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
3-star DL Cullen Fite commits to Arizona State
Tatum (Texas) three-star defensive lineman Cullen Fite has committed to Arizona State, announcing the news Sunday. Fite is the No. 1035 overall recruit and No. 109 defensive lineman in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
