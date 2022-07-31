ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball

The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Ortega
FanSided

JD Martinez pays Red Sox fans ultimate compliment with trade talk looming

With trade talks running rampant, J.D. Martinez took time to say thank you to Boston Red Sox fans. The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and the Boston Red Sox are a team expected to move some of their veteran players. One of them is J.D. Martinez, who the team signed to a big contract back in 2018 and set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites

The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Rbi
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s dominance with Dodgers is bittersweet for Braves fans

Freddie Freeman’s success with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season is bittersweet for Atlanta Braves fans still rooting him on. The biggest divorce in Major League Baseball from last winter was between Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves. He ended up with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he might have a slightly better chance at winning back-to-back World Series rings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire

The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy