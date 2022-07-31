Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup

www.numberfire.com
MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball
The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt
Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
Yardbarker
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
Willson Contreras lets out his frustration about Cubs trade rumors
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is ready for the MLB trade deadline to pass, as he’s been floated in rumors for years now. The Cubs haven’t made a substantial contract offer to Contreras since 2018 — two seasons after he helped lead Chicago to its first World Series in 108 years.
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
JD Martinez pays Red Sox fans ultimate compliment with trade talk looming
With trade talks running rampant, J.D. Martinez took time to say thank you to Boston Red Sox fans. The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and the Boston Red Sox are a team expected to move some of their veteran players. One of them is J.D. Martinez, who the team signed to a big contract back in 2018 and set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
Cubs star Willson Contreras gets brutally honest on rumored deals ahead of MLB trade deadlin
Willson Contreras has been the subject of discussion in the MLB world recently… which is not a good sign for Chicago Cubs fans. The reason, of course, is that Contreras is one of the most hotly discussed talents ahead of the trade deadline. Many teams are lining up to acquire the services of the catcher… much to his chagrin.
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Juan Soto rumors: This trade package makes most sense for the Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Washington Nationals are seemingly the only three teams that are still in for the Juan Soto sweepstakes. One of the trade packages is better than the others. It seems increasingly likely that the Washington Nationals will trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s trade...
Freddie Freeman’s dominance with Dodgers is bittersweet for Braves fans
Freddie Freeman’s success with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season is bittersweet for Atlanta Braves fans still rooting him on. The biggest divorce in Major League Baseball from last winter was between Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves. He ended up with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he might have a slightly better chance at winning back-to-back World Series rings.
numberfire.com
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
Report: Juan Soto suitors down to three teams
Only three teams remain in the bidding war for Nationals slugger Juan Soto, according to Jim Bowden, with Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline fast approaching.
