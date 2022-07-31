Alfonso Rivas sitting for Chicago on Sunday

www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
Willson Contreras lets out his frustration about Cubs trade rumors
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is ready for the MLB trade deadline to pass, as he’s been floated in rumors for years now. The Cubs haven’t made a substantial contract offer to Contreras since 2018 — two seasons after he helped lead Chicago to its first World Series in 108 years.
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
numberfire.com
Reds' Tyler Mahle traded to Twins in deadline deal
The Cincinnati Reds have traded starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, the team announced. The Twins are still in first place of the American League Central, and given their position, they have decided to load up the roster for the playoff push. They gave up three prospects - left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar and infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand - for Mahle's services. The 27-year-old is also under team control for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Cubs Acquire RHP Raynel Espinal from Giants
Espinal, a 30-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic, has spent most of his career in the minor leagues. In eight seasons, he has appeared in 181 games (69 starts) and pitched to a 3.64 ERA with 628 strikeouts and a 40-33 record across 548.1 innings. This season with Triple-A Sacramento,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Flores is being replaced at second base by Tommy La Stella versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 375 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .248 batting average with a .773 OPS, 15...
Rays, Mets 'in mix' for Cubs' Willson Contreras
Willson Contreras has been linked to teams coast to coast leading up to Tuesday's 5 p.m. trade deadline. Including in the latest report around the Cubs' All-Star catcher. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal tweeted Tuesday morning the Rays and Mets are in the mix for Contreras, and the Padres are another potential fit — depending on what happens with Nationals right fielder Juan Soto's trade market.
numberfire.com
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
ESPN
San Francisco Giants place Thairo Estrada on concussion IL, trade for Cubs SS Dixon Machado
The San Francisco Giants placed shortstop Thairo Estrada on the 7-day concussion IL on Sunday while also trading for Chicago Cubs minor league shortstop Dixon Machado. Estrada, 26, was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Mark Leiter Jr. in the fifth inning of Saturday's win by the Giants and had to be helped off the field. With Brandon Crawford out of the lineup with a knee injury, the Giants were in need of a shortstop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
Yardbarker
Cubs Trade Scott Effross to Yankees for No. 7 Prospect Hayden Wesneski
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their sell-off at the trade deadline by trading RHP Scott Effross to the New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski, a 6th-round draft pick in 2019, is ranked as the Yankees’ 7th-best prospect according to MLB.com. As of now, it appears to be a one-for-one trade.
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel starting Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Morel is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.4...
numberfire.com
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. batting second on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Witt will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago. Maikel Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Witt for 12.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock batting sixth for White Sox on Tuesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Pollock will start in center field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Adam Engel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pollock for 9.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Kevin Plawecki starting at catcher for Red Sox Monday
The Boston Red Sox will start Kevin Plawecki at catcher in Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Plawecki will get the start at catcher Monday after the Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros just ahead of game time. He'll bat ninth. Plawecki has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Taylor Ward starting for Los Angeles Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels infielder Taylor Ward is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ward is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our modles project Ward for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
Comments / 0