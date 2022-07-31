ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alfonso Rivas sitting for Chicago on Sunday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained

Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire

The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto

The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Reds' Tyler Mahle traded to Twins in deadline deal

The Cincinnati Reds have traded starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, the team announced. The Twins are still in first place of the American League Central, and given their position, they have decided to load up the roster for the playoff push. They gave up three prospects - left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar and infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand - for Mahle's services. The 27-year-old is also under team control for the 2023 season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cubs Acquire RHP Raynel Espinal from Giants

Espinal, a 30-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic, has spent most of his career in the minor leagues. In eight seasons, he has appeared in 181 games (69 starts) and pitched to a 3.64 ERA with 628 strikeouts and a 40-33 record across 548.1 innings. This season with Triple-A Sacramento,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#P J Higgins#Rbi
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Flores is being replaced at second base by Tommy La Stella versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 375 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .248 batting average with a .773 OPS, 15...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Rays, Mets 'in mix' for Cubs' Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras has been linked to teams coast to coast leading up to Tuesday's 5 p.m. trade deadline. Including in the latest report around the Cubs' All-Star catcher. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal tweeted Tuesday morning the Rays and Mets are in the mix for Contreras, and the Padres are another potential fit — depending on what happens with Nationals right fielder Juan Soto's trade market.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

San Francisco Giants place Thairo Estrada on concussion IL, trade for Cubs SS Dixon Machado

The San Francisco Giants placed shortstop Thairo Estrada on the 7-day concussion IL on Sunday while also trading for Chicago Cubs minor league shortstop Dixon Machado. Estrada, 26, was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Mark Leiter Jr. in the fifth inning of Saturday's win by the Giants and had to be helped off the field. With Brandon Crawford out of the lineup with a knee injury, the Giants were in need of a shortstop.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday

The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Cubs Trade Scott Effross to Yankees for No. 7 Prospect Hayden Wesneski

The Chicago Cubs are continuing their sell-off at the trade deadline by trading RHP Scott Effross to the New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski, a 6th-round draft pick in 2019, is ranked as the Yankees’ 7th-best prospect according to MLB.com. As of now, it appears to be a one-for-one trade.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel starting Sunday for Chicago

Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Morel is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.4...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. batting second on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Witt will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago. Maikel Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Witt for 12.9 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock batting sixth for White Sox on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Pollock will start in center field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Adam Engel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pollock for 9.6 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki starting at catcher for Red Sox Monday

The Boston Red Sox will start Kevin Plawecki at catcher in Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Plawecki will get the start at catcher Monday after the Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros just ahead of game time. He'll bat ninth. Plawecki has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Taylor Ward starting for Los Angeles Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels infielder Taylor Ward is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ward is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our modles project Ward for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy