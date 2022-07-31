Shooting in Orlando leaves seven hospitalized early Sunday morning

On Sunday, a melee in downtown Orlando, Florida, resulted in seven people being shot and hospitalized, according to local authorities.

According to Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith , at 2 a.m. EST a large fight broke out, and an unidentified assailant pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd.

Seven people were struck, and all of them were taken to a nearby hospital. Smith shared they are all currently listed in stable condition.

As for the shooter, Smith shared he is still at large, and police do not have a description of what they look like, but the investigation remains ongoing.