Coloradoans win big in Mega Millions lottery drawing
Though the $1.3 billion dollar winning ticket wasn't sold in Colorado, six Coloradoans won big in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to officials from the Colorado Lottery.
Six of the lottery tickets sold in Colorado won $90,000 all together. Below, find a list of where the tickets were sold across the state:
- King Soopers on 9800 West Belleview in Littleton— $20,000 winning ticket sold
- A-B Petroleum on 1253 West Alameda Avenue in Denver— $20,000 winning ticket sold
- Everyday gas station on 1823 North Circle Drive in Colorado Spring— $20,000 winning ticket sold
- 7-Eleven on 19390 East Quincy Avenue in Aurora—$10,000 winning ticket sold
- Stop ‘N Save on 10 Meadow Park Drive in Divide—$10,000 winning ticket sold
- Alta Convenience on 1501 Central Avenue in Cañon City—$10,000 winning ticket sold
The jackpot winning ticket, was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois.
