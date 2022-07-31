ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coloradoans win big in Mega Millions lottery drawing

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
iStock

Though the $1.3 billion dollar winning ticket wasn't sold in Colorado, six Coloradoans won big in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to officials from the Colorado Lottery.

Six of the lottery tickets sold in Colorado won $90,000 all together. Below, find a list of where the tickets were sold across the state:

  • King Soopers on 9800 West Belleview in Littleton— $20,000 winning ticket sold
  • A-B Petroleum on 1253 West Alameda Avenue in Denver— $20,000 winning ticket sold
  • Everyday gas station on 1823 North Circle Drive in Colorado Spring— $20,000 winning ticket sold
  • 7-Eleven on 19390 East Quincy Avenue in Aurora—$10,000 winning ticket sold
  • Stop ‘N Save on 10 Meadow Park Drive in Divide—$10,000 winning ticket sold
  • Alta Convenience on 1501 Central Avenue in Cañon City—$10,000 winning ticket sold

The jackpot winning ticket, was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois.

While no one in Colorado won the jackpot, the state was a big winner. Ticket sales in our state generated more than $25 million in the last 12 days — thanks to the frenzy of people hoping to cash in.Thirty-eight percent of those sales — nearly $10 million — will go back to things such as  parks, trails and open spaces."Colorado is unique, as they are the only lottery in the world whose proceeds are almost entirely dedicated to funding the outdoors," said Daniel Bewley with Colorado Lottery. The Colorado Lottery has given $3.8 billion back to the outdoors in the...
