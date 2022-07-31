ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora officers, students get together for 'Shop with a Cop'

By Mekialaya White
'They are just like they are': Officers, students get together for 'Shop with a Cop' in Aurora 01:36

Nearly 100 Aurora and Denver-area students got an unlimited amount of time to shop for school supplies for the 7th annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday.

"We pair each kid with a police officer. We grab them each $200 dollars, and they get into the store, and they shop," said Julie Lutkin, Aurora police officer.

So aisles of the S Chambers Road Walmart were taken over by little shoppers, who snagged new outfits, supplies and anything else they felt helped them be better equipped for the upcoming school year. CBS4's Mekialaya White caught up with a couple of them.

"What was your favorite thing that you found today?" White asked shopper Angel Martin.

"School supplies," Martin said.

"We're doing some shopping, right, bud?" Officer Mike Torres asked his partner, Mia Montezuma.

She nodded eagerly. "We got some fun stuff too. I like being with cops a lot because they really help me."

Lutkin says the event helps the community see them in a different light. "That we are human, and they are just like they are, so it's really fun. They get to see a different side of us."

