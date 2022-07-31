ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado in Larimer and Grand counties 01:20

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed.

According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people.

Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.

