Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed.
According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people.
Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
