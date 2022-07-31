ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Guardians officially sign entire 2022 draft class

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpCpe_0gzk829e00

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced the official signing of all 21 members of their 2022 MLB Draft class.

That includes the signing of first-round pick Chase DeLauter. The standout outfielder was selected No. 16 overall out of James Madison. His signing bonus is worth $3.75 million.

The 20-year-old hit 15 home runs in 66 games in three seasons in the college ranks.

The signings took place at the Guardians’ Player Development complex in Goodyear, Arizona.

No word on which player development affiliate the new members of the organization will report to.

