Israel's Marijuana Bubble Bursts: Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Eliminates TA-Cannabis Index, Ending Three-Year High

dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric
The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
AOL Corp
Tesla Just Sold 75% of Its Cryptocurrency Holdings for Nearly $1 Billion
Elon Musk’s relationship with cryptocurrency is as complicated as the rockets he sends into space. In 2021, Tesla sank $1.5 billion into Bitcoin, stating to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the investment would allow the carmaker “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize our returns on cash.” Tesla soon accepted cryptocurrency as payment for its EVs, and the carmaker raked in a breathtaking billion-dollar gain on investment in a mere 45 days.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
In A Pickle Over Russian Gold After Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Bankers Try Hard To Save The Bullion Market
Fund managers have been working hard to remove Russian gold off their books to avoid reputational risks following a de facto ban, instigated by the London market in early March, on bullion minted in the country post the Ukraine invasion, reported Reuters. Effect Of A Sell-Off: Senior bankers at major...
How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch
The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Bloomberg
Winemaker Sula to Test India IPO Market After Tech Unicorns Flop
Stanford Alum’s 26-Year-Old Winemaker Braves India IPO Market. While recession fears have seen new listings grind to a halt this year, one of the few companies currently seeking to go public in Mumbai is testing investor appetite for India’s growing wine market. Sula Vineyards Ltd., which last month...
u.today
ETH Surged Past $1,700, Ripple General Counsel Says SEC “Bullying” Crypto, SHIB Worth $3 Million Bought by This ETH Whale: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple general counsel calls SEC's tactics "bullying" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Yesterday, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, surged above the $1,700 level on the Bitstamp exchange, breaking through the resistance. The reason behind the increase might be the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate by 75 basis points. Following the hike, the market saw ETH and other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, spike in value. Ethereum is also experiencing strong bullish momentum because of the Merge event, which is expected to take place in September. At the moment of publication, ETH is changing hands at $1,733, up 6.2% over the past 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
Elon Musk May Sell More Tesla Stock, His Top Spot On Billionaires List Could Be Short-Lived: Survey
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk may end up not buying Twitter, Inc. TWTR but he could continue to offload his Tesla stake, results of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey showed. The survey probed 1,562 respondents, including portfolio managers and retail traders, and was conducted between July 25 and July 29, Bloomberg said.
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
'I'm Going To Have To Say Avoid It': Jim Cramer Urges Waiting Before Buying This Tech Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer. Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL. Cramer said he likes Costco Wholesale Corporation COST over Big Lots Inc BIG. When asked about Western Digital Corporation WDC, Cramer said, "I’m going to have to say avoid it, until we see what they...
El Salvador aims to avoid default with $1.6 billion bond buyback as the nation caps off its first year with bitcoin as official currency
El Salvador said Tuesday it will buy back $1.6 billion in sovereign bonds to avoid default. Bitcoin-bull President Nayib Bukele tweeted that he would ensure the nation has the available funds to make bond purchases. Since the Central America nation adopted bitcoin as legal tender last September, its bonds have...
Apple, Goldman Sachs Get CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions: What Stocks Is Kevin O' Leary Buying?
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Why Poseida Therapeutics Is Trading Higher By Around 100%, Here Are 75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares jumped 167% to $1.72 after dropping 13% on Tuesday. Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN gained 112.4% to $5.48. Eargo, Inc. EAR shares climbed 102.8% to $1.42. The company is scheduled to report Q2 earnings on Monday, August 8. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX shares jumped 99.6%...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Fed Fears and Pelosi Taiwan Trip Reverse Bitcoin's Recent Gains
Prices: The Federal Reserve is nowhere near finished in its fight against inflation, while Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan puts a damper on investor sentiment. Suddenly, the market for risky assets from bitcoin to stocks is under pressure again. Insights: Sam Reynolds takes stock of the once-thriving market for NFTs,...
