Comment Period Opens For Statewide Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports Upper Cook Inlet Commercial Fishing Announcement No. 28 continues gear reductions in the Northern District set gillnet fishery of Upper Cook Inlet during the regulatory fishing periods from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, and from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday August 4, 2022. In the General Subdistrict, of the Northern District, legal gear during these fishing periods will be reduced to no more than one net per permit, measuring no more than 35 fathoms in length. In the Eastern Subdistrict, of the Northern District, legal gear during these fishing periods will be reduced to no more than two set gillnets per permit, with each set gillnet measuring no more than 35 fathoms in length with the aggregate net length not to exceed 70 fathoms.

