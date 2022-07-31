Barack Obama Honors Celtics Legend Bill Russell in Touching Statement

www.necn.com
Barack Obama, basketball world react to the death of Celtics great, NBA pioneer Bill Russell
NBA players past and present paid their respects to the 11-time NBA champion and five-time MVP winner.
Michael Jordan Pays Tribute to 11-Time NBA Champion Bill Russell
The Bulls legend paid his respects to Russell’s legacy, calling him a pioneer: “He paved the way.”
Should the NBA retire Bill Russell’s number league-wide?
Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at 88 this weekend. Should the NBA retire his number league-wide? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix makes a compelling argument.
BBC
Bill Russell: NBA leads tributes after Boston Celtics great dies at the age of 88
American basketball great Bill Russell has died at the age of 88. As a player, centre Russell won a record 11 NBA titles and five NBA Most Valuable Player awards during a 13-year career with the Boston Celtics. He captained America to Olympic gold in 1956 and he transcended the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Writes Heartfelt Tribute to Bill Russell
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer pens a touching essay to the big man who influenced him on and off the court.
‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death
There will never be another Bill Russell. The Boston Celtics acknowledged that reality in an emotional remembrance of the 11-time NBA champion and revered civil right activist, calling the late Russell the “greatest champion” in basketball while inviting mourners to “celebrate his enormous legacy.” Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of […] The post ‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum Sends Out Tweet After The Passing Of Bill Russell
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet after the passing of Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell.
ETOnline.com
Steph Curry, Barack Obama and More Celebs React to NBA Legend, Bill Russell's Death
Celebs, sports stars and fans are mourning the loss of NBA legend, Bill Russell. The 11-time NBA champion as a player, coach with the Boston Celtics and one of the most important figures in NBA history, died at the age of 88, his family announced Sunday, with his wife Jeannine by his side.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell
The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
Trae Young Pays Tribute to Bill Russell
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young quickly reacted the sad news of Bill Russell's death.
ESPN
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell deserves our reverence, understanding and respect
We live in a debate culture, inherently reductive to this or that, to who was best, most, least, greatest. Television, social media or online, ours is a culture of decibels, where people do not often learn as an element of their entertainment. Ears aren't for listening. They are for glasses.
