Harris County, TX

Driver killed, passenger injured in North Freeway crash, Harris Co. deputies say

 2 days ago

The North Freeway has reopened after a deadly crash in north Harris County early Sunday, according to deputies.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said the driver of a red Mercedes rear-ended a Jeep Liberty at about 2:41 a.m. on the freeway near Rankin Rd.

Officials said the Mercedes lost control and ran off the main lanes of the freeway and then onto the feeder. Deputies said that driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car and killed.

According to HCSO, the passenger in the Mercedes was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Car chase on I-45 North Fwy ends in multi-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, deputies say

