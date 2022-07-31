East Troublesome Fire area flash flood warning issued
GRAND LAKE, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A flash flood warning was issued for the East Troublesome Fire area until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the impacted region included the area around Grand Lake and Highway 125.
