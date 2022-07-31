East Troublesome Fire area flash flood warning issued

GRAND LAKE, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A flash flood warning was issued for the East Troublesome Fire area until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Flash flood warning issued for the East Troublesome Burn area

(National Weather Service Boulder)

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the impacted region included the area around Grand Lake and Highway 125.

