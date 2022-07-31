ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Lake, CO

East Troublesome Fire area flash flood warning issued

By Nick Wills
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U21uX_0gzk5cBi00

GRAND LAKE, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A flash flood warning was issued for the East Troublesome Fire area until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CW5Ye_0gzk5cBi00
Flash flood warning issued for the East Troublesome Burn area
(National Weather Service Boulder)

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the impacted region included the area around Grand Lake and Highway 125.

Comments / 0

