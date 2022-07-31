Effective: 2022-07-31 09:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1030 AM PDT. * At 948 AM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Jean, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, trees, or power lines. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibility on area roadways. * Locations impacted include Primm, Jean and Goodsprings. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 1 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO