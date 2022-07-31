ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock police make arrests after robbery, chase

By Staff reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday night collision in central Lubbock, following a robbery and a pursuit that ended in three arrests.

Lubbock police officers were called to a business in the 2900 block of 50 th Street at 10:22 p.m. on Saturday, for reports of a theft in progress, according to a statement from LPD.

Upon arrival, the responding officer was able to see the three suspects leaving the store and attempting to flee the parking lot in a passenger car. At that point, the responding officer attempted to block the car with his patrol vehicle. However, the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Yvette Rubio, allegedly backed the car into the officer’s patrol vehicle before driving away.

A pursuit was initiated with the suspect vehicle driving to the area of Boston Avenue and 40 th Street. The vehicle continued to the 2500 block of 40 th Street, driving through the front yard of one residence and striking the fence of another before coming to a stop after hitting a tree in front of a third residence.

Rubio suffered moderate injuries and was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance. She is facing charges of Aggravated Robbery – F1, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – F1, and Evading in a Vehicle – SJF.

39-year-old Adam Almaraz, who was a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly fled on foot. He was located shortly after hiding in some nearby bushes. Almaraz was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he was charged with Aggravated Robbery – F1, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – F1, and Evading on Foot – MA.

A second passenger, 25-year-old Gloria Martinez was also arrested and transported to the LCDC, where she was charged with Aggravated Robbery – F1 and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – F2.

