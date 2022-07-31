Tulip City United wins, finishes second in Midwest Premier League East

On Saturday night, Tulip City United defeated BiH FC 4-1, and finished the 2022 season in second place in the Midwest Premier League’s East Conference. Trailing Inter Detroit by one point, but tied with Lansing Commons FC, Tulip City United needed to win by at least two goals to squeeze past the L.C. Robins in the table due to the goal differential tie-breaker.

BiH struck first, scoring a goal within the first 12 minutes. Jake Lyon was able to tie the match when he turned on a throw-in by Marxus Lugo and converted. Sadly, defender Jared Cromwell had to leave the match after he split his lip. Before the end of the half, Christian Mendoza-Huynh put the Tulips up 2-1 with a nifty turn from a lifted ball by Ethan DeWitt.

In the second half, BiH played with passion and pinned Tulip City United back. Goalie Andrew Marsh made a few incredible saves to keep the team up. Toward the end of the half, Paulo Alcala pushed the ball to Charlie Wick on a direct kick, and Wick calmly finished to make the score 3-1. After missing a seemingly easy finish, Jake Lyons struck a second time in stoppage time when he took a pass from Jackson Strabel and blasted it into the goal with emphasis.

The team finished its season with a 6-2-2 record and a league-leading goal differential of +10. The second place finish out of 11 clubs is an impressive accomplishment for the new team.

“It was an exciting match and an exciting season,” said Tulip City United coach Greg Ceithaml. “The team battled hard against a proud BiH club. I am glad we were able to pull out the win. I think it is fitting that the team moved into second place because of our goal differential. Our defense played very well all season, and they often do not get celebrated like the goal scorers. Our success this season was a team effort. It was a fun summer season. Tulip City United looks forward to next season, and we will do our best to bring Holland a championship.”