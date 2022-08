Olivia Thomason, Author and ArtistArt Station Gallery. A Story Book with 28 Original PaintingsAustin Macauley USA. “The Great American Pie Contest,” (Austin Macauley USA, 2022), Olivia Thomason’s long-awaited children’s book, also turns out to be a genuine work of art, no surprise when you consider that her career has largely been that of a highly-successful folk artist and gallery owner. The book has a charming story with a bonus: 28 original paintings fill the pages with color, energy and wit. There’s more than enough to capture the interest of adults as well as youngsters.

6 DAYS AGO