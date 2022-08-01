ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Mike Trout says back injury is getting better

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNznb_0gzk5Gxq00

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In the span of four days, Mike Trout went from his career in peril to possibly picking up a bat by the end of next week.

The Los Angeles Angels star visited Thursday with Dr. Robert Watkins, a back specialist and co-director of the Marina Spine Clinic in Los Angeles. Trout is slated to begin rotational exercises on Wednesday and could return to swinging a bat shortly after that.

“It went from my career is over to now hopefully I’m going to play here soon,” Trout said with a laugh. “Coming out of the workouts, it’s been great every day. It’s getting better. It’s very promising to start rotational stuff. I’ll do that for a couple days in the weight room and if that goes well, I’ll start swinging.”

Trout’s future appeared uncertain when athetic trainer Mike Forstad said before Wednesday’s game in Kansas City that the three-time AL MVP had a rare spinal condition, and that it was an issue Trout could have to “manage not just through the rest of this season.”

“I think that’s what Frosty was initially getting at — keeping a routine so that it doesn’t come back,” Trout said. “Once you let it settle down, get the inflammation out of there and build the muscles up around, it’ll be good.”

Trout left a game against Houston on July 12 with what was first called back spasms. He was placed on the injured list on July 18 with the designation of rib cage inflammation. Frostad said the exact injury was a “costovertebral dysfunction at T5.”

“I couldn’t pinpoint how it happened. I think it happened over time,” Trout said. “I was swinging more than I usually do. It just flared up. I couldn’t tell you exactly. As a baseball player, you swing a lot and do a lot of activity and sometimes things act up.”

Since going on the injured list, Trout said he has been jogging and doing leg workouts. He has also been doing a core program to strengthen the muscles around the area.

This is the second straight year that Trout has been battling injuries. He was limited to just 36 games last season due to a calf injury.

The 10-time All-Star is batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games this season, but has just one multi-hit game and six RBIs in the past three-plus weeks he played.

___

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Trout
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Injury#The Los Angeles Angels#The Marina Spine Clinic#Al Mvp
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing

Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Stunned Christian Vazquez traded by the Red Sox with Monday night opponents Houston Astros while in batting practice... as J.D. Martinez jokes 'he sat in our meetings, now he's going to catch against us!'

It started as a night like most others for Christian Vazquez. He arrived with his Red Sox team to play against the Astros in Houston and went through his paces in batting practice. But as he was warming up, the Sox traded him... with his Monday night opponents. Vazquez, still...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Juan Soto trade rumors: Dark horse emerges, per MLB insider

The Juan Soto trade rumors just won’t stop. Now, there’s a surprising dark horse team that has entered the race for the amazingly talented Juan Soto. MLB Insider JP Morosi has reported that you shouldn’t sleep on the San Francisco Giants acquiring Juan Soto. They are apparently making a very late push for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy