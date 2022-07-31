Fans Choose Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Click here to read the full article.

Beyoncé ‘s seventh studio album, Renaissance , has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 29) on Billboard , choosing the superstar singer’s first solo studio release since 2016’s Lemonade as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Renaissance brought in nearly 57% of the vote, beating out new music by BLACKPINK (“Ready For Love” music video), Rosalía (“Despechá”), Hayley Kiyoko ( Panorama ), Maggie Rogers ( Surrender ), and $uicideboy$ ( Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation ).

Recorded over three years during the pandemic, Renaissance is “Act 1” of three. The 16-song project is crammed with features from Grace Jones, BEAM and Tems, along with production assists from husband Jay-Z, Drake, Skrillex, Giorgio Moroder, Nile Rodgers and others.

The house-infused “Break My Soul,” released in late June, was the first single from Renaissance . The song hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 7, 2022, marking Beyoncé’s milestone 20th top 10 as a soloist.

Renaissance follows 2016’s Lemonade , Queen Bey’s landmark album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning Beyoncé her sixth-chart topper. The set included guest appearances by Jack White, James Blake, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with almost 15% of the vote was the music video for BLACKPINK’s newly released song “Ready For Love.” The K- pop quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — first unveiled the track in their recent in-game concert for PUGB Mobile, titled “THE VIRTUAL,” which featured the members performing a medley of their hits through virtual versions of their human forms.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.