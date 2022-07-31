ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Choose Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
 2 days ago

Beyoncé ‘s seventh studio album, Renaissance , has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 29) on Billboard , choosing the superstar singer’s first solo studio release since 2016’s Lemonade as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Renaissance brought in nearly 57% of the vote, beating out new music by BLACKPINK (“Ready For Love” music video), Rosalía (“Despechá”), Hayley Kiyoko ( Panorama ), Maggie Rogers ( Surrender ), and $uicideboy$ ( Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation ).

Recorded over three years during the pandemic, Renaissance is “Act 1” of three. The 16-song project is crammed with features from Grace Jones, BEAM and Tems, along with production assists from husband Jay-Z, Drake, Skrillex, Giorgio Moroder, Nile Rodgers and others.

The house-infused “Break My Soul,” released in late June, was the first single from Renaissance . The song hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 7, 2022, marking Beyoncé’s milestone 20th top 10 as a soloist.

Renaissance follows 2016’s Lemonade , Queen Bey’s landmark album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning Beyoncé her sixth-chart topper. The set included guest appearances by Jack White, James Blake, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with almost 15% of the vote was the music video for BLACKPINK’s newly released song “Ready For Love.” The K- pop quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — first unveiled the track in their recent in-game concert for PUGB Mobile, titled “THE VIRTUAL,” which featured the members performing a medley of their hits through virtual versions of their human forms.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

Comments / 0

hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Glamour

Beyoncé Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Photo With All of Her Children

Beyoncé dropped her new album, Renaissance, today—and we are fully drinking the Bey Kool-Aid. To add to the hype, Queen Bey shared an intimate family snap just hours before the drop—and fans are losing it. In a rare family selfie, Bey posed with all of her children: 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Our hearts can't take it.
Pitchfork

Kelis Says She Wasn’t Told Beyoncé Used Her Music on Renaissance

Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, includes a song that appears to sample Kelis. While the full credits for the track, “Energy,” have not yet been revealed, credited composers include Pharrell Williams and Chad (presumably Williams’ Neptunes bandmate Chad Hugo). Kelis has now said that she was not made aware that her music was going to be sampled on Renaissance. Update: Upon the release of Renaissance, the full credits revealed that it was not a sample after all, but an interpolation of “Milkshake.”
PopCrush

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
The Hollywood Reporter

Beyonce to Change Offensive Lyric on ‘Renaissance’ Song After Backlash

Beyoncé will replace an offensive lyric on her just-released Renaissance album after a line in the track “Heated” drew backlash from users on social media. A spokesperson for the singer told Billboard in a statement on Monday morning that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” At press time, it appeared the recorded version — which includes the offending lyric — was still available on Apple Music and Spotify. In the uptempo dance song, Beyoncé drops into a frenzied, explicit sex rap near the end in which she growls, “Yadda yadda yah, yadda yaddah yah, yah/ Yadda yadda yadda, bom bom,...
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Vibe

Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
Essence

Beyoncé Pays Homage To Ballroom Legends By Recreating Iconic Looks For ‘Renaissance’

For her seventh studio album, Beyoncé releases a breathtaking photo gallery. It’s no secret that we’re living in the midst of Beyonce’s internet. I mean, it has always been her internet since any time she posts – regardless of the platform – it goes viral and remains the main topic for the next 24 hours, but after releasing her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Queen Bey will definitely be the only conversation that truly matters this weekend.
Daily Mail

Beyonce dedicates 'Renaissance' to her late gay uncle and thanks her 'beautiful husband and muse' Jay-Z ahead of the album's release tonight

Beyonce shared a personal note with special dedications to her website on Thursday, ahead of the official release of her new album Renaissance tonight. The superstar, 40, made a touching tribute to her late gay uncle Jonny, calling him her 'godmother' and 'the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.'
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
PopCrush

Beyonce Removes Ableist Slur From ‘Renaissance’ Song Following Backlash

A representative for Beyoncé announced that the singer would remove an ableist slur from the lyrics of one of the songs on her highly anticipated new album Renaissance. The "Crazy in Love" superstar unveiled her long-awaited seventh studio album July 29, and it was instantly met with euphoric responses from fans on social media. However, some pointed out that the lyrics to her song "Heated" included the ableist slur "sp-z."
Billboard

Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Clocks Second Week Atop Hot 100, Beyonce, Post Malone Rise in Top 10

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” dominates the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a second week. Concurrently, Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” rises to a new No. 6 Hot 100 high and Post Malone‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, returns to the top 10, rebounding to its No. 9 best, boosted by the July 25 premiere of its official video. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Aug. 6, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 2). For all chart...
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Hits Seventh Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti collects a seventh nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Aug. 6). The title earned 98,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 28 (down 5%), according to Luminate. Un Verano Sin Ti is the album with the most weeks at No. 1 in over a year, since Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album spent its 10th and final week at No. 1 on the list dated March 27, 2021. (Since Dangerous, Adele’s 30 had clocked six weeks at...
Billboard

Lizzo Celebrates Trending Alongside Beyoncé on Twitter

Click here to read the full article. After achieving her second No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, having her TV show Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls receive six Emmy nominations and releasing her fourth studio album Special in less than a month, Lizzo is now celebrating a new triumph in her latest winning streak: trending on Twitter alongside her musical hero, Beyoncé. Some fans, however, are left a little confused by the “About Damn Time” singer’s excitement, given the controversial reason the two stars’ names are being discussed simultaneously on the platform. In a Tuesday (Aug. 2) Instagram post, Lizzo shared...
wmagazine.com

Damn, We Ruined Beyoncé’s Album Drop

The last time a Beyoncé album leaked, way back in 2011, someone over in Sweden got sued for $233,000 for uploading 4 to torrent sites—and led Beyoncé herself to drop the traditional album rollout. For her subsequent albums, Bey perfected the surprise drop—which made the traditional rollout she had planned for Renaissance all the more surprising. The album came with an advanced lead single, a tracklist release, and was set to be available in stores on the same day as its release on streaming sites this Friday.
